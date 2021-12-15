NUROSOFT : Neurosoft BoD announces Mrs. Verra and Mr. Polizos appointment – 15/12/2021

Iraklio, Attica, December 15th, 2021 Press Release Neurosoft announces BOD Members Appointment. Iraklio Attica, Wednesday, 15th December 2021 - Neurosoft, a fully integrated ICT Company with System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities, announces the appointment of the Board Members, elected and duly validated by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held today (in accordance with current legislation and Euronext Groth Milan Rules for Companies), and of which two members, Mrs. Verra Anastasia and Mr. Polizos Themistoklis, are new appointments. With these changes, the Board of Neurosoft is comprised of seven members, one of which is independent (in accordance with art. 148, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, as referred to in art. 147- ter, paragraph 4, of the Consolidated Law on Finance), and in particular: Anastasia Verra (Chairman of BoD Non-Executive Member),

Non-Executive Member), Epameinondas Paschalidis (CEO Executive Member),

Petros Xarchakos (Executive Member),

Kamil Ziegler (Non- Executive Member),

Martin Chladek (Non-Executive Member),

(Non-Executive Member), Evangelos Kollias (Non-Executive Member) and

(Non-Executive Member) and Themistoklis Polizos (Independent Non-Executive Member). Τhe BoD assigned and granted full administrative and representation authority and powers to the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Epameinondas Paschalidis and/or the BoD Executive Member, Mr. Petros Xarchakos, acting individually each one of them in the name and on behalf of the Company to act upon all management operations and represent the Company in all its relations and transactions with individuals or legal entities, the State and the Authorities in Greece and abroad.

The New BoD will remain in in office from the date it has been elected by the General Meeting of 15.12.2021 and for five (5) years thereafter until 15.12.2026 and in any case until the day on which the Ordinary/ Annual General Meeting will convene in order to approve the financial Statements of the fiscal year 2026. A short curriculum vitae for the members of the Board follows: Anastasia Verra (Chairman of BoD Non-Executive Member) Anastasia (Nancy) Verra is the Chief Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Officer of OPAP Group, which she joined in 2015. She holds a BA from the Law School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, an LL.M. in International Economic Law from the University of Warwick, as well as a PhD in Law from the University of London, having been granted a doctoral scholarship. She has been a member of the Athens Bar Association since 2000, and is qualified to practise before the Supreme Court and the Council of State. Nancy boasts more than 20 years of professional experience in senior positions requiring increased level of responsibility, with companies listed in the ATHEX (OTE-COSMOTE-PIRAEUS BANK), having successfully handled top litigation, legal and regulatory cases. She has also served as a BoD member in ERGOSE S.A. and the National Regulatory Authority for Railways, as well as a Legal Counsel for the 'Green Fund' and the Minister of Communications of Bulgaria. Anastasia Verra doesn't hold directly or indirectly any Neurosoft Shares. Themistoklis Polizos (Independent Non-Executive Member) Mr Polizos was born in Greece in 1975. He holds a BA in Economics from the National University of Athens and he is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He has over 20 years of practical experience in the professional services sector as an external consultant at various professional services firms. During his career, he has provided support to businesses in a wide range of industries, and he has gained an extensive experience by helping organizations plan and execute complex and challenging IFRS first time implementation projects as well as by supporting them to achieve consistency in their financial reporting policies and practices and maintain a streamline financial reporting processes. Since January 2021, he is a Member of the Board of Directors of Mazars in Greece, where he is also leading Accounting Advisory & Outsourcing Services. He participates in the Global Innovation Committee and the IFRS Committee within Mazars Group and he has been a member of the Consultative Committee of Certified Public Accountants, which is held by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Greece.Themistoklis Polizos doesn't hold directly or indirectly any Neurosoft Shares.

Epameinondas Paschalidis (CEO Executive Director) Mr Paschalidis holds an MBA from Imperial College Business School with specialization in Strategic Management and an M.Eng in Production Engineering and Management from Technical University of Crete. He was founding member and CEO (2000-2014) of Kestrel Information Systems S.A., a SEE Systems Integration house, while in parallel he has served as Neurosoft's Vice President from 2002 till 2010. The successful relationship between the two companies resulted in a merger in 2014. In his career he had participated in various startups, all of them in the ICT field, having Business Development operations under his responsibility. Epameinondas Paschalidis holds 331.008 Neurosoft Shares (1,294% of Neurosoft capital share). Petros Xarchakos (Executive Director) Born in 1969, Mr. Xarchakos holds a BA in Economics and Government from the University of Essex and an MSc in Economics from University College London (UCL). He is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He began his professional career with PwC in 1997 as an auditor before moving to Toyota Hellas assuming the role of Group Internal Auditor. In 2005 he moved to Eurolease Fleet Services as the company's Finance Manager and in 2006 he joined Delta Foods as the company's Financial Control Manager. Since 2013 he holds the position of Operational Finance Director of OPAP. Petros Xarchakos doesn't hold directly or indirectly any Neurosoft Shares. Martin Chladek (Non-Executive Director) Mr Chladek was born in 1970 in the Czech Republic. He holds a Ph.D in Solid State Physics from Charles University in Prague, an MSc. in Information Management from the University of Economics in Prague and an M.B.A. from Jones International University in Colorado, U.S.A. He started his career at Procter & Gamble where he held various international positions in Cincinnati, Ohio or Geneva, Switzerland. In 2013, he joined the KKCG investment group in Prague where he serves as a Chief Technology Officer. He is active in various board positions in several KKCG companies. Martin Chladek doesn't hold directly or indirectly any Neurosoft Shares. Kamil Ziegler (Non-Executive Director) Born in Ceska Lipa in the Czech Republic. In 1984 Mr. Ziegler graduated from the University of Economics, Faculty of Trade, in Prague. In 1996 he graduated from the Southern Graduate School of Banking at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He began his professional career at the State Bank of Czechoslovakia where he served in different managerial positions: he worked as an Executive Director for Finance at Komercni banka, Prague, and then as a deputy CEO and Board member at Czech Savings Bank. Thereafter, he was appointed Chairman of the Board and CEO in the Czech state-owned Consolidation Bank.

After that he served as Chairman of the Board and CEO in Raiffeisenbank Czech Republic. He also held the position of Executive Director for Finance and Board Member in the PPF Group. His last executive appointment was as the CEO and proxy holder in SAZKA A.S., the largest Czech lottery organisation, where he is currently serving as a Board member. Mr. Ziegler has been also a member of the Board of Directors and member of Supervisory Boards of many companies in the Czech Republic, Netherlands and Cyprus. Kamil Ziegler doesn't hold directly or indirectly any Neurosoft Shares. Evangelos Kollias (Non-Executive Director) Mr Evangelos Kollias was born in Athens in 1970. He holds a BEng in Electronics & Communications Engineering of the University of Glamorgan U.K., a MSc in Communications Systems Engineering of the University of Kent at Canterbury, U.K. and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) - ALBA Business School. He started his career in 1998 as a Network Provision Engineer in VODAFONE S.A. Two years later he moved to the Sales Department as an Indirect Sales Supervisor. In May 2002 he became the Voice & Data Group Propositions Manager at the Marketing Department/Business Commercial and in March 2009 he was promoted to Sales Manager. He left VODAFONE S.A. in June 2015 to join IGT Global Services Corporation as a Commercial and Operations Manager. Since February 1, 2017 he holds the position of the General Manager at IGT Greece. Evangelos Kollias doesn't hold directly or indirectly any Neurosoft Shares. ********** Neurosoft S.A., a Greek company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market , organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), was founded in 1994 with the vision to provide superior products, innovative solutions and exclusive services to its international clients. Neurosoft is a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities. The staff headcount exceeds 200+ highly skilled employees with deep experience in their field. The company is based in Athens with presence in Cyprus and UAE. Business areas covered by Neurosoft: Cyber Security: Provision of high-end Cyber Security solutions and services and development of innovative security products. In a world of viruses, malwares, and hacktivists, Neurosoft has compiled a suite of practical and technologically advanced tools and methods to significantly enhance the protection of your mission- critical data