NUROSOFT : Neurosoft Partners with Blazeclan to Empower Greek Businesses using the power of Public Cloud

Athens, 15 September 2021

As more companies adopt digital technologies in order to expand, the challenges they face revolve around adopting a Cloud and Cybersecurity Strategy. Responding to these challenges, Neurosoft has joint forces with Blazeclan Technologies to maximise common competencies and provide state-of-the-art customer-centric solutions.

Gartner predicts the Public Cloud will occupy over 14% of the entire worldwide IT spending by 2024, up from over 9% in the previous year. The ability to utilise on-demand, highly scalable cloud models for business continuity and cost efficiency have been compelling organisations to pace up their digitisation plans.

Mr. Nodas Paschalidis, CEO of Neurosoft, states:

"We are now living in an age that requires synergies and constant evolution. The transition to Public Cloud is on everyone's business agenda, with all the challenges it poses in terms of security, regulatory compliance, and optimal design. We are looking forward to our cooperation with Blazeclan Technologies as it gives us the opportunity to expand the solutions we provide our clients in the transition to Public Cloud, and to support them in their journey, through specialised services of high added value".

Jerome Coenraets, Managing Partner at Blazeclan Technologies Europe, states:

"We are honoured to enter into a partnership with Neurosoft and look forward to strengthening our ties to serve a broader business community in Greece. This partnership will enable Blazeclan to support a growing number of Greek companies that aim at gaining greater agility and efficiency by leveraging the power of Public Cloud."

Indicatively, Neurosoft and Blazeclan will jointly offer the following services:

Cloud Advisory Services - From assessment of the existing infrastructure to analysing operating models and business objectives, we will work closely with customers to deliver accurate cloud migration strategies. This will include (but not limited to) overall improvement in effectiveness, IT security, governance, and management.

Cloud Migration & Deployment - Complete Migration Readiness Assessments of infrastructures coupled with a migration approach and management of workloads post-migration to the cloud.

DevOps Transformation - Customers will get a framework involving four-step approach to automation and optimisation, which include implementation, measurement, learning, and improvement of the overall infrastructure and operations.

Data Analytics and Insights (DAI) - The DAI offerings include data consulting, data modernisation, data engineering, advanced analytics, and managed analytics. We will leverage advanced analytical techniques and cutting-edge technologies for delivering top-notch data analysis and valuable insights to our customers.

Cloud Managed Services - Completely managed, scalable, and agile cloud solutions that help our customers revolutionise the way they manage their business. Our managed service offerings include infrastructure, database, service, and application management through defined service-level agreements.

About Neurosoft

Founded in 1994, Neurosoft began as an in-house software development company with the vision of providing quality solutions and services to its clients both in Greece and abroad. Since then, Neurosoft has evolved into a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities, offering its products and services in SEE and MENA.

To find out more about Neurosoft, please visit https://neurosoft.gr/

About Blazeclan

Blazeclan Technologies is a born-in-the-cloud system integrator established 11 years ago and has since evolved to be one of the world's foremost experts in Cloud Computing. Blazeclan has a global workforce of more than 650+ employees in 7 geographies around the world and has a track-record of more than 550 successfully implemented projects. Blazeclan is a top Tier partner of Azure and AWS and is currently building its Google Cloud Platform practice.

To know more about Blazeclan, please visit https://www.blazeclan.com/