NUROSOFT : Proxy form for attending the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 – EGM 15/12/2021

Neurosoft shareholders' office 466, Irakleiou Avenue,

141 22 N. Irakleio, Greece

By post or fax to fax no.: (0030) 210 6855033

Proxy to participate in extraordinary general meeting

(Please fill in missing data or delete what does not apply)

The undersigned *Surname/company name *First name *Place of birth *Province * Date of birth *Tax identification code Tel. no.: *Address or registered office *Surname/company name *First name *Place of birth *Province * Date of birth *Tax identification code Tel. no.: *Address or registered office Shareholder(s) of Neurosoft S.A. *hereby delegate *with the right to be replaced by

to represent him/her/them for all the shares for which he/she/they have voting rights at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Neurosoft S.A. called to take place at Neurosoft offices, 466, Irakleiou Avenue, 141 22, N. Irakleio Greece on the following days:

15 December 2021, at 10.00 a.m. in the first instance, and; 29 December 2021, at 10.00 a.m. if adjourned

and in any General Meeting to be held after this, repetitive or by adjournment, and vote on my name and on my behalf with all the voting rights which correspond to the shares of NEUROSOFT SA ", which I own or have a legal or contractual right to vote (eg as pledgee or depositary), on the following agenda item as follows *:

* Enter X in your selection

Election of a new Board of Directors