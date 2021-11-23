NUROSOFT : Proxy form for attending the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 – EGM 15/12/2021

Neurosoft shareholders' office 466, Irakleiou Avenue,
141 22 N. Irakleio, Greece
By post or fax to fax no.: (0030) 210 6855033
Proxy to participate in extraordinary general meeting
(Please fill in missing data or delete what does not apply)
*Surname/company name
*Place of birth
*Province
*Tax identification code
*Address or registered office
*Surname/company name
*Place of birth
*Province
*Tax identification code
*Address or registered office
Shareholder(s) of Neurosoft S.A.
*hereby delegate
*with the right to be replaced by
to represent him/her/them for all the shares for which he/she/they have voting rights at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Neurosoft S.A. called to take place at Neurosoft offices, 466, Irakleiou Avenue, 141 22, N. Irakleio Greece on the following days:
15 December 2021, at 10.00 a.m. in the first instance, and; 29 December 2021, at 10.00 a.m. if adjourned
and in any General Meeting to be held after this, repetitive or by adjournment, and vote on my name and on my behalf with all the voting rights which correspond to the shares of NEUROSOFT SA ", which I own or have a legal or contractual right to vote (eg as pledgee or depositary), on the following agenda item as follows *:
* Enter X in your selection
Election of a new Board of Directors
IN FAVOR
AGAINST
ABSTENTION
AT
REPRESENTATIVE'S
DISCRETION
NOTES…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
I hereby declare that I have informed my representative/s on the obligation to report according to Article 128 par. 4 of Law 4548/2018. Any revocation of the present will only be valid after its notification in writing at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the respective date of the General Meeting
Expressing full approval of the proxy's actions at the end of the discussions during the meeting.
To facilitate participation in the annual general meeting, you are requested to send this proxy form and all supporting
documentation proving the powers held by the signatory/signatories at least three working days before the date set for the
general meeting to be held in the first instance. The documents should be sent to the shareholders' office at the above
address. The proxy should be sent in its original form (by post or through the agency of the proxy him/herself).
