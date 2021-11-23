Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. NUROSOFT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRST   GRS802003004

NUROSOFT

(NRST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NUROSOFT : Proxy form for attending the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 – EGM 15/12/2021

11/23/2021 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neurosoft shareholders' office 466, Irakleiou Avenue,

141 22 N. Irakleio, Greece

By post or fax to fax no.: (0030) 210 6855033

Proxy to participate in extraordinary general meeting

(Please fill in missing data or delete what does not apply)

The undersigned

*Surname/company name

*First name

*Place of birth

*Province

* Date of birth

*Tax identification code

Tel. no.:

*Address or registered office

*Surname/company name

*First name

*Place of birth

*Province

* Date of birth

*Tax identification code

Tel. no.:

*Address or registered office

Shareholder(s) of Neurosoft S.A.

*hereby delegate

*with the right to be replaced by

to represent him/her/them for all the shares for which he/she/they have voting rights at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Neurosoft S.A. called to take place at Neurosoft offices, 466, Irakleiou Avenue, 141 22, N. Irakleio Greece on the following days:

15 December 2021, at 10.00 a.m. in the first instance, and; 29 December 2021, at 10.00 a.m. if adjourned

and in any General Meeting to be held after this, repetitive or by adjournment, and vote on my name and on my behalf with all the voting rights which correspond to the shares of NEUROSOFT SA ", which I own or have a legal or contractual right to vote (eg as pledgee or depositary), on the following agenda item as follows *:

* Enter X in your selection

Election of a new Board of Directors

IN FAVOR

AGAINST

ABSTENTION

AT

REPRESENTATIVE'S

DISCRETION

NOTES…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

I hereby declare that I have informed my representative/s on the obligation to report according to Article 128 par. 4 of Law 4548/2018. Any revocation of the present will only be valid after its notification in writing at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the respective date of the General Meeting

Expressing full approval of the proxy's actions at the end of the discussions during the meeting.

Date

Signed

To facilitate participation in the annual general meeting, you are requested to send this proxy form and all supporting

documentation proving the powers held by the signatory/signatories at least three working days before the date set for the

general meeting to be held in the first instance. The documents should be sent to the shareholders' office at the above

address. The proxy should be sent in its original form (by post or through the agency of the proxy him/herself).

Disclaimer

Neurosoft SA published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NUROSOFT
03:39aNUROSOFT : Board of Directors of Neurosoft SA calls Extraordinary Shareholders' General Me..
PU
03:39aNUROSOFT : Proxy form for attending the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 – EGM 15/..
PU
11/18NUROSOFT : Board of Directors of Neurosoft SA calls Extraordinary Shareholders' General Me..
PU
11/15NUROSOFT : Neurosoft BoD Announces Mr. Vasilonikolidakis Resignation – 15/11/2021
PU
11/09QUALCO and Neurosoft announce the completion of transactions with regards to the acquis..
PU
11/08Neurosoft BoD announces Tensorfin SPA Execution – 08/11/2021
PU
10/11NUROSOFT : Neurosoft BoD announces Tensorfin Qualco Offer – 11/10/2021
PU
09/21NUROSOFT : Draft of proposed decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting – EGM 11/10..
PU
09/20NUROSOFT : Board of Directors of Neurosoft SA approves 2021 1st Ηalf Financial Stateme..
PU
09/16NUROSOFT : Board of Directors of Neurosoft SA calls Extraordinary Shareholders' General Me..
PU
More news
Chart NUROSOFT
Duration : Period :
NUROSOFT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUROSOFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Epameinondas Paschalidis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Vasilonikolidakis Chairman
Yiannis N. Papanikolaou Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Non-Executive Director
Evangelos Kollias Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUROSOFT24.05%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.79%2 551 437
SEA LIMITED50.28%165 905
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.32%101 859
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE66.51%81 936
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.18%71 988