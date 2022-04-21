Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Nusasiri Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    NUSA   TH0305B10Z04

NUSASIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NUSA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Nusasiri Public : Registration of the change in the paid-up capital of Nusasiri Public Company Limited for the 2nd Private Placement(Revised 1)

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:46:02
Headline
Registration of the change in the paid-up capital of Nusasiri Public Company Limited for the 2nd Private Placement(Revised 1)
Symbol
NUSA
Source
NUSA
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Nusasiri pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 1 589 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net income 2021 -889 M -26,3 M -26,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 554 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 624 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales 2021 7,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Visanu Thepcharoen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nontawat Dhanasuwiwath Chief Financial Officer
Sompijit Chaichanajarak Executive Vice Chairman & Secretary
Somkid Sari Independent Vice Chairman
Sirinongnard Priewpanich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSASIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED61.86%374
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.07%33 748
VONOVIA SE-18.31%33 404
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.61%12 790
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.54%12 644
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-24.96%11 958