Nusasiri Public : Report on the use of capital increase (Revised 1)

NUSA. 042/2565

11 July 2022 Subject: Report on the use of capital increase (Revised 1) Attention: Managing Director Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nusasiri Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "NUSA") would like to inform that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1 / 2 0 2 2 held on March 4 , 2 0 2 2 resolved to allocate 3,939,750,000 shares of Wind Energy Holding Company Limited ("WEH") ("who sells shares in WEH") in the amount of 3,939,750,000 shares in Offering price of 0.90 baht per share or total value 3,545,775,000 baht by the allocation of newly-issued shares of the Company for the purpose of compensation for WEH's ordinary shares of not more than 8,755,000 shares that the Company bought from the sellers of WEH shares instead of cash. The seller of shares in WEH will bring not more than 8,755,000 ordinary shares of WEH with a par value of 10 baht per share (fully paid) or 8.04% of the total issued and paid-up shares of WEH.

The Company would like to inform you that in the past, the Company has allocated the newly issued ordinary shares and paid for the shares offered to the sellers in WEH to pay for the Company's newly issued ordinary shares. instead of paying by cash as follows:

On April 12, 2022, 2,705,434,200 shares were allocated and paid for shares offered to sellers in WEH, representing a total value. 2,434,890,780 baht.

On April 19, 2022, 753,623,100 shares were allocated and paid for the shares offered to sellers in WEH, totaling 678,260,790 baht.

On 3 May 2022 , 27,675 ,000 shares were allocated and paid for shares in WEH, totaling

24,907,500 baht.

Total selling of capital increase ordinary shares and payment of shares offered to sellers in WEH totaling 3,486,732,300 shares, representing a total value 3,138,059,070 baht, remaining unallocated shares of 453 ,017 ,700 shares, the Company will seek approval from the shareholders' meeting for further cancellation.

In addition, there are a total of 1 0 0 ,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 warrants (NUSA-WC) exercised, representing ordinary shares arising from the exercise/conversion of the rights adjustment. The exercise ratio of 1 warrant is equal to 1.135 ordinary shares, amounting to 113,500,000 shares, at the exercise price of 0.881 baht per share, equivalent to 99,993,500 baht, and the remaining ordinary shares are reserved for the exercise of 53,999,087 shares.

