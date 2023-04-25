Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NuScale Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMR   US67079K1007

NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION

(SMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-20
8.720 USD   -0.68%
05:46pNuScale Power Signs Agreement with Doosan Enerbility and Export-Import Bank of Korea, Highlighting Global Supply Chain Development Opportunities
BU
04/11Nuscale Power Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/11NuScale Power Schedules 2023 First Quarter Conference Call on May 9, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuScale Power Signs Agreement with Doosan Enerbility and Export-Import Bank of Korea, Highlighting Global Supply Chain Development Opportunities

04/25/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During the President of the Republic of Korea’s visit to the United States, NuScale and its partners revealed a business development milestone

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) announced today it has signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (Doosan) and Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) to strengthen collaboration among the three parties and support NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR) deployment. This announcement leverages and bolsters an existing relationship between NuScale and Doosan, and it highlights the domestic and global manufacturing opportunities to build SMRs around the world.

The agreement outlines areas of cooperation, such as marketing, technical support, and further development of a global supply chain, and Doosan and NuScale commit to strengthening their cooperation to deploy NuScale VOYGR™ plants globally. Specifically, Doosan committed to helping establish a US-based supply chain for NuScale Power Module™ production through capacity expansion and manufacturing technology advancement.

“Today’s news underscores how our SMRs fill a unique global need: providing flexible, reliable and carbon-free energy while driving economic activity in manufacturing and supply chain development. With our Korean partners and their technical expertise, we are well-positioned to meet this ambitious goal,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. “The momentum towards creating a domestic and global supply chain to deploy our SMR technology is accelerating.”

This announcement builds upon a longstanding collaboration between NuScale and Doosan. At the end of 2022, NuScale placed the first upper reactor pressure vessel long lead material production order with Doosan.

In March 2023, KEXIM and NuScale signed an MOU in which they agreed to financial cooperation in support of deploying NuScale VOYGR plants. KEXIM is the official export credit agency of Korea providing comprehensive export credit and guarantee programs to support Korean enterprises conducting overseas business. The organization continues to explore potential opportunities to provide credit facilities to NuScale and facilitate overseas business of Doosan in collaboration with NuScale. With KEXIM’s assistance, Doosan and NuScale will be able to deploy NuScale VOYGR plants worldwide and utilize a Korean supply chain when deploying NuScale plants in the Asian market.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit NuScale Power’s website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
05:46pNuScale Power Signs Agreement with Doosan Enerbility and Export-Import Bank of Korea, H..
BU
04/11Nuscale Power Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/11NuScale Power Schedules 2023 First Quarter Conference Call on May 9, 2023
BU
03/28UBS Adjusts NuScale Power Price Target to $9 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/22TD Cowen Trims Price Target on NuScale Power to $14.50 From $17, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
03/17U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to Commence Technical Review of NuScale Power's Seco..
BU
03/17U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to Commence Technical Review of NuScale Power Corpor..
CI
03/16NUSCALE POWER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/16NuScale Power's Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
03/15Transcript : NuScale Power Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 99,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -131 M - -
Net cash 2023 85,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 602 M 602 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NuScale Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Hopkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Colbert Chief Financial Officer
James T. Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Jose N. Reyes Chief Technology Officer
Robert Gamble Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION-15.01%602
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.45%159 928
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.14%82 062
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 807
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%76 217
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.81%72 167
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer