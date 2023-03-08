Advanced search
    SMR   US67079K1007

NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION

(SMR)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-06
10.05 USD   -1.28%
06:51aNuScale Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/28Western US cities vote to move ahead with novel nuclear power plant
RE
02/15Insider Sell: Nuscale Power
MT
NuScale Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/08/2023
NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced that its management is scheduled to conduct one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at several conferences in March 2023. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and, for one-on-one meetings, secure a time.

  • March 23, 2023, NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day
  • March 23, 2023, UBS Infrastructure Conference in Dallas, TX
  • March 28, 2023, Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium in New York, NY

In addition, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins will be featured in a panel at the Guggenheim Securities Advanced Nuclear Energy Conference on March 30, 2023 in New York, NY. A live webcast link and archived replay of this presentation will be available on our Events & Presentations page.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit NuScale Power’s website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 15,8%
Managers and Directors
John L. Hopkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Colbert Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
James T. Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Jose N. Reyes Chief Technology Officer
Robert Gamble Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION-2.05%521
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.78%146 578
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.81%72 018
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.47%71 953
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.62%71 945
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.65%70 049