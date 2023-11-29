Official NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION press release

a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation ("NuScale" or "the Company") (NYSE: SMR) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale securities between March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/smr.

Case Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (“UAMPS”) would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the Carbon Free Power Project (the “CFPP”); (2) Standard Power, a provider of infrastructure as a service to advanced data processing companies, did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about NuScale’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/smr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in NuScale you have until January 16, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

