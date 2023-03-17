Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NuScale Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMR   US67079K1007

NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION

(SMR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-15
8.800 USD   -2.22%
05:01pU.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to Commence Technical Review of NuScale Power's Second Standard Design Approval Application
BU
03/16NUSCALE POWER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/16NuScale Power's Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to Commence Technical Review of NuScale Power's Second Standard Design Approval Application

03/17/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Today, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it will begin the technical review of NuScale Power Corporation’s (NYSE: SMR) second Standard Design Approval (SDA) application. NuScale, the industry-leading provider of innovative advanced nuclear small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology, submitted the application in late 2022, which is based on the VOYGRTM-6 (6-module) power plant configuration powered by an uprated 250 MWt (77 MWe) SMR design. The design reflected in this application features the same fundamental safety case and passive safety features approved by the NRC in 2020, with a focus on the power uprate and select design changes to support customers’ capacity needs and further improve economics.

“The commencement of the NRC’s review brings us closer to another important regulatory milestone and the commercialization our SMR technology, which will provide affordable, carbon-free power to our customers,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale. “We look forward to working alongside the NRC toward the achievement of our second design approval.”

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit NuScale Power’s website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 85,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -90,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NuScale Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,80 $
Average target price 15,13 $
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Hopkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Colbert Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
James T. Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
Jose N. Reyes Chief Technology Officer
Robert Gamble Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSCALE POWER CORPORATION-14.23%615
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.82%151 507
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.10%74 855
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.62%74 852
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.61%74 176
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.95%72 772