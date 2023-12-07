(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Thursday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Nusco rises 19 percent to EUR1.19 per share after rallying 49 percent in the past month. In the last six months the stock has lost 9.2% and in the last year it has given up 13%.

ESI advances 13%. It announced Wednesday that it has signed a contract with a leading European utility for the design and construction in the Lazio region of a new photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 52 MWp. The amount of the order is about EUR12.3 million.

LOSERS

Valtecne is 6.9 percent in the red after rallying 6.2 percent in the past month. In the last six, the stock has marked a plus 1.8%.

Ucapital24 gives up 4.2% after losing 19% in the last month, 18% in the last six and 57% in the last twelve.

