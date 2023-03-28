Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Nusco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUS   IT0005453110

NUSCO S.P.A.

(NUS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
1.268 EUR   +0.48%
12:34pNusco, 2022 revenues exceed EUR50 million
AN
03:36aEuropeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
02:32aStock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nusco, 2022 revenues exceed EUR50 million

03/28/2023 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Nusco Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with revenues of EUR40.5 million and pro forma sales of EUR50.9 million.

Value of production was EUR40.6 million, with material profit of EUR15.5 million and contribution margin of EUR9.0 million.

Ebitda was EUR4.1 million, Ebit EUR2.0 million, and pretax profit EUR1.5 million, with net income of EUR840,240.

Nusco's stock closed Tuesday up 0.5 percent at EUR1.2680 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about NUSCO S.P.A.
12:34pNusco, 2022 revenues exceed EUR50 million
AN
03:36aEuropeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
02:32aStock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
03/27Milan closes in green; purchases on Terna
AN
02/21Nusco, government measures will not impact corporate business
AN
02/07Europeans mixed; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
02/07Mib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
02/06Handbags still down after Eurozone retail sales
AN
02/06Europeans down, German factory orders rise
AN
02/06Nusco, pre-audit revenues touch EUR51 million in 2022
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 46,0 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6,08 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,5 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart NUSCO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Nusco S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSCO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,26 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 138%
Managers and Directors
Luigi Nusco Chairman, CEO & Manager-Investor Relations
Raffaele Cercola Independent Director
Michele Nusco Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSCO S.P.A.-6.93%25
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION7.13%1 946
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.26.95%1 372
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD0.46%1 212
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.26.53%1 039
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD12.50%638
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer