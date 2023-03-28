Nusco, 2022 revenues exceed EUR50 million

(Alliance News) - Nusco Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with revenues of EUR40.5 million and pro forma sales of EUR50.9 million.

Value of production was EUR40.6 million, with material profit of EUR15.5 million and contribution margin of EUR9.0 million.

Ebitda was EUR4.1 million, Ebit EUR2.0 million, and pretax profit EUR1.5 million, with net income of EUR840,240.

Nusco's stock closed Tuesday up 0.5 percent at EUR1.2680 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

