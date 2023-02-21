Nusco, government measures will not impact corporate business

(Alliance News) - Nusco Spa on Tuesday informed its stakeholders that, following the latest government regulations on building bonus legislation and in particular the 110% superbonus, management expects that the government's decisions will not significantly impact the company's business.

Luigi Nusco, president and chief executive officer of Nusco, commented, "Given the instability of the legislation in recent months, we expected a scenario in line with what has occurred, characterized by a sharp contraction of incentives related to building bonuses or even, as happened, the blocking of the assignment of credits and invoice discounts related to the superbonus. As far as our company's business is concerned, we can say that our current order book will not be impacted by the recent regulatory updates."

"In addition, for sales that will be made after the decree law, I recall that it will still be possible to take advantage of the incentives by resorting to the 50 percent deduction and the related recovery of the tax credit over ten years. In any case, we hope that work will be done to identify structural situations that will stabilize the entire sector to facilitate the path of renewal and efficiency, undertaken so far according to the logic of the 2030 agenda, of our real estate ecosystem," Luigi Nusco concluded.

Nusco ended Tuesday's session in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR1.42 per share.

