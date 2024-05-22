(Alliance News) - Nusco Spa announced Wednesday that newly issued ordinary shares from the post-aucap capital increase whose detachment date had been identified as May 20 have been issued and allotted, at a ratio of 1 newly issued ordinary share for every 14 ordinary shares held by each shareholder, for a total of 1.3 million free shares.

To date, 19.9 million shares of Nusco common stock are outstanding.

On Wednesday, Nusco closed 5.9 percent in the red at EUR1.04 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

