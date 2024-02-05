(Alliance News) - Nusco Spa reported Monday that it ended 2023 with EUR56.6 million in revenues, up from EUR50.9 million in the previous year.

The company's backlog of orders to be fulfilled as of Dec. 31 amounted to EUR11.3 million from EUR10.5 million.

"The Nusco Group's revenue growth was supported by the strategy of diversification and customization of the commercial offer, built with the aim of perfecting quality standards, resulting in an increase in sales volumes. In this sense, there was an increase in volumes with reference to pvc windows and doors; the production of aluminum products showed growth, together with the entire line of iron windows and doors related to security, such as grates, shutters and combinations," the company said.

Door production remained stable compared to 2022 while interest and investment in high-tech products that combine design and sustainability, with a focus on energy efficiency, grew significantly.

During 2023, commercial initiatives were also pursued in the foreign markets of greatest interest to Nusco; in fact, the company further consolidated its international presence with the opening in June of two new commercial branches, in Dubai and Tripoli, respectively.

Nusco's stock closed Monday down 4.2 percent at EUR1.13 per share.

