NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.  Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies. 

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Kinatra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA) click to participate 
    Kinatra Therapeutics has agreed to merge with TuHURA Biosciences. Per the terms of the agreement, Kinatra shareholders will own up to ~2.85% of the combined entity.

  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) click to participate 
    ARCA biopharma entered into a merger agreement with Oruka Therapeutics. Upon completion of the merger, ARCA shareholders are expected to own approximately 2.38% of the combined entity.

  • Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) click to participate 
    Shockwave Medical has agreed to merge with Johnson & Johnson for a cash consideration of $335.00 per share.

  • NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) click to participate 
    NuStar Energy has agreed to be acquired by Sunoco LP for 0.400 common units per each NuStar common unit.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.  Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.  For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

