NuStar Energy L P : 2022 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference August 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will likely vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance presented or suggested in this presentation. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "budgets," "projects," "could," "should," "may" and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see NuStar Energy L.P.'s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC and available on NuStar's website at www.nustarenergy.com. We use financial measures in this presentation that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") and our reconciliations of non- GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are located in the appendix to this presentation. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP financial measures.