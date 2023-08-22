Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference
August 22-23, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking
statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will likely vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future
performance presented or suggested in this presentation. These forward-looking statements can generally be
identified by the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "budgets," "projects," "could," "should," "may" and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see NuStar Energy L.P.'s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC and available on NuStar's website at www.nustarenergy.com. We use financial measures in this presentation that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"), and our reconciliations of non- GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are located in the appendix to this presentation. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP financial measures.
2
Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results Continue to Demonstrate the Strength and Resilience of Our Business
- Our second quarter 2023 EBITDA1 was $169MM, comparable to second quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA
- Our adjusted distribution coverage ratio1 was 1.64x for the second quarter of 2023
Q2
2022
RefinedWest
Pipeline Products Coast
Segment andRegion
EBITDA1Ammonia Storage
Pipeline
Throughputs Revenues
Q2
2023
1 - Please see Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures
3
We Have Also Been Optimizing Our Business to
Maximize Our Internally Generated Cash Flows
- Last year, we kicked off an initiative to optimize our spending across our business to:
- Scrutinize every dollar of OPEX and G&A expenses, with the goal of making meaningful strides in our cost structure to maximize internally generated cash flows
- High-gradeevery dollar of our strategic spending to ensure that we only execute projects that meet or beat our internal hurdles and are lean, efficient and effective
- We successfully identified~$100 millionin cost and spending reductions, across 2022 and 2023
2022 Optimization
~$100MM
Initiative1 Results:
Aggregate 2022 and 2023
1 cost and spending
reductions
1
- We are continuing to optimize our spending to increase our free cash flow in 2023
4
And We Are on Track to Redeem the Remaining 1/3 Series D Preferred Units in 3Q23 While Continuing to Maintain a Healthy Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio
- We now plan to redeem the remaining one-third of Series D Preferred Units by the end of 3Q23, which represents an expedited timeline compared to our previously announced target of YE 2024
1
1
Over 12 months
1
ahead of
1
original plan1
- Earlier this month, we issued 14.95 million common units for net proceeds of $223 million (including
1
exercise of overallotment option) to complete our redemption of the Series D
1
- The equity offering is immediately accretive to cash flows through cost savings on distributions
- The offering is also slightly accretive to our leverage metric, and we continue to target a healthy debt-to-EBITDA ratio of below 4.0x by year-end 2023
- Redeeming the remaining Series D eliminates an obligation senior to our common unitholders, simplifies our capital structure and increases our financial resilience and flexibility
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NuStar Energy LP published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 16:15:03 UTC.