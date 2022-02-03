NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Net Income and Both Crude and Product Pipeline Throughputs Up Quarter-Over-Quarter and Year-Over-Year as Refined Product Demand Continues to Strengthen

Permian Crude System Volumes Hit Record-Breaking Average of 516,000 Barrels Per Day/Exited 2021 at 520,000 Barrels Per Day

Extends Maturity of its $1 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to 2025

Encouraging 2022 Full-Year Outlook

Expects to Continue to Self-fund all Spending from Internally Generated Cash Flows

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced solid fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results fueled by strong throughputs on its refined products and crude oil pipelines.

“Looking back over 2021, I am very proud of the progress we made toward achieving our strategic priorities, as well as the resilience and strength that our business has once again demonstrated this past year as the world continued to rebound from the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic,” said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron.

“Last year, we promised to lower our leverage, fund all our spending from internally generated cash flows and promote NuStar’s commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) excellence. And I’m pleased to report that we delivered on all three of those promises, and more.”

NuStar reported net income of $58 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.19 per unit, compared to net income of $16 million, or a $0.19 net loss per unit, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 include a $5 million gain from insurance proceeds to rebuild tanks at its Selby terminal. Excluding the effects of the gain, adjusted net income was $52 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.14 per unit, compared to adjusted net income of $50 million, or $0.13 per unit, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Barron noted that both 2020 and 2021 included numerous non-cash charges and insurance proceeds that impacted full-year net income, making an apples-to-apples comparison difficult. For example, for full-year 2021, NuStar reported net income of $38 million, or a net loss of $0.99 per unit, compared to a net loss of $199 million, or a net loss of $3.15 per unit, for the year ended 2020.

“However, excluding the non-cash charges and insurance proceeds, which included a $130 million non-cash charge related to the sale of the Eastern U.S. terminal assets; a $59 million non-cash impairment charge on a portion of our Houston 12-inch pipeline; and a $15 million gain from insurance proceeds to rebuild tanks at our Selby terminal, our adjusted net income was $212 million for full-year 2021, or $0.60 per unit, compared to 2020 adjusted net income of $206 million, or $0.57 per unit,” said Barron.

Barron continued, “Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $169 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to fourth quarter of 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $181 million, largely as result of the loss of EBITDA from the divestitures of our Eastern U.S. terminals and our Texas City terminals, which helped us to significantly improve our leverage. In fact, thanks to the progress we made in lowering our debt balance, we were able to reduce interest expense by $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2021 was $705 million, compared to 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $723 million,” said Barron. “However, even with the detrimental impact of last February’s historic Winter Storm Uri, after adjusting for the loss of EBITDA associated with our divested assets, NuStar generated adjusted EBITDA of $682 million in 2021, comparable to our adjusted EBITDA of $687 million in 2020.”

“While there has been some loss of EBITDA associated with divesting non-core assets, we continued to make substantial progress on our top goal of improving our debt metrics in 2021, controlling spending and closing out the year with a far improved debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.99 times, with $885 million available on our $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. And most recently, we were very pleased that our revolver renewal was oversubscribed, allowing us to maintain our $1.0 billion unsecured revolver and extend the maturity of the facility an additional 18 months to April 27, 2025,” said Barron.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) available to common limited partners was $63 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, flat with the fourth quarter of 2020. The distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners was 1.43 times for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted DCF available to common limited partners was $333 million for full-year 2021, comparable to adjusted DCF of $336 million in 2020. The distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners was 1.90 times for full-year 2021.

“We also delivered on our promise to fund our spending with internally generated cash flows,” Barron said. “We funded 112 percent of our strategic capital from excess adjusted DCF, up 11 percent over 2020’s 101 percent.

“And, as we also promised, we reached significant milestones in reporting on our ESG performance in 2021 with the launch of our inaugural Sustainability report and the launch of our ESG website. So we feel really great about all the progress we made on our strategic priorities in 2021,” said Barron.

Refined Product Demand Continues to Strengthen

NuStar’s refined products pipeline throughput was up 16 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. For full-year 2021, throughput grew 11 percent compared to 2020.

“Our refined products pipelines delivered consistent and strong results during both the Delta and Omicron waves, reflecting the strength of our assets and our position in the markets we serve across the mid-Continent and throughout Texas,” said Barron.

Permian Crude System Hits Record-Breaking Volumes

Barron continued, “We also saw higher throughputs on our crude pipelines in the fourth quarter, which were up 25 percent over the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 4 percent for the full-year 2021 over full-year 2020.

“Our Permian Crude System continued to rebound and grow. In the fourth quarter, our Permian system’s volumes grew to a record-breaking average of 516,000 barrels per day, up 3 percent over the third quarter of 2021; up 23 percent over the fourth quarter of 2020; and up over 10 percent than our full-year average in 2020. What’s more, our ‘core of the core’ Permian system’s 2021 average barrels per day grew by more than three times the basin’s average 3 percent growth over the same period.

“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by what we are hearing and seeing from our producers, as well as the crude price outlook, and we expect to exit 2022 between 560,000 to 570,000 barrels per day, or about 10 percent above our 2021 exit rate.”

Barron also commented that improving global demand, combined with sustained healthy U.S. shale production growth, should increase U.S. crude exports over time, which should also improve volumes across NuStar’s Corpus Christi Crude System as well as its St. James terminal, which began receiving in-bound barrels from the reversal of Capline in January.

Throughput Increases on Ammonia Pipeline System

Throughput on NuStar’s Ammonia System was up approximately 20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 42 percent over the third quarter of 2021.

Barron discussed NuStar’s plans to increase its Ammonia System’s utilization even more through low-spend, high-return projects to connect and extend the system to new and current customers.

“These projects would supply ammonia for traditional uses, like the fertilizer that augments U.S. food production, as well as corn for ethanol production, across the Midwest,” said Barron. “We are also partnering with customers and potential customers to expand our utilization with ‘green’ ammonia projects, for existing applications and for visionary future opportunities like renewable electricity generation and safe, efficient transportation for hydrogen to power fuel-cell vehicles.”

West Coast Renewable Fuels Network Continues to Grow

Barron once again highlighted the growth of NuStar’s West Coast Renewable Fuels Network, which plays an integral role in facilitating the low-carbon renewable fuels that significantly reduce emissions from transportation.

Barron noted that in 2021, NuStar’s West Coast storage assets generated over 27 percent of its total storage segment revenue, as adjusted to reflect asset divestitures, over one-third of which was derived exclusively from renewable fuel-related services.

“In addition to the growing financial contribution of our West Coast Renewable Fuels Network, we believe the network also demonstrates NuStar’s ability to anticipate and find profitable, innovative ways to thrive as we navigate through our nation’s evolving energy priorities,” said Barron.

2022 Outlook

“Turning to our full-year 2022 projections, we are encouraged by signs of continuing economic rebound, and we currently expect to generate full-year 2022 net income in the range of $242 to $270 million, and EBITDA in the range of $700 to $750 million, the midpoint of which represents 6 percent growth over our 2021 EBITDA, adjusted for the Eastern U.S. terminals sale and other items,” Barron said.

“With regard to strategic capital spending estimates, we plan to spend $135 to $165 million this year. Of that total spending, we are allocating approximately $55 million to growing our Permian system, which is scalable with our producers’ throughput volume needs, and about $25 million to expand our West Coast Renewable Fuels Network. In addition, we expect to spend $35 to $45 million on reliability capital this year.

“Once again, we expect to self-fund all of our 2022 spending from internally generated cash flows, just as we did in 2021, and we remain committed to continuing to improve our debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2022,” Barron concluded.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 64 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 57 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit, Per Unit and Ratio Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 288,266 $ 308,976 $ 1,157,410 $ 1,205,494 Product sales 129,150 77,666 461,090 276,070 Total revenues 417,416 386,642 1,618,500 1,481,564 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 100,155 106,791 388,078 403,579 Depreciation and amortization expense 63,080 68,721 266,588 276,476 Total costs associated with service revenues 163,235 175,512 654,666 680,055 Costs associated with product sales 116,612 73,963 417,413 256,066 Asset impairment losses — — 154,908 — Goodwill impairment losses — — 34,060 225,000 General and administrative expenses 33,873 30,588 113,207 102,716 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,951 2,163 7,792 8,625 Total costs and expenses 315,671 282,226 1,382,046 1,272,462 Operating income 101,745 104,416 236,454 209,102 Interest expense, net (51,774 ) (57,896 ) (213,985 ) (229,054 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (141,746 ) Other income (expense), net 7,900 (28,951 ) 19,644 (34,622 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 57,871 17,569 42,113 (196,320 ) Income tax expense 353 2,037 3,888 2,663 Net income (loss) $ 57,518 $ 15,532 $ 38,225 $ (198,983 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common unit $ 0.19 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (3.15 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common units outstanding 109,771,943 109,330,616 109,585,635 109,155,117

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Other Data (Note 1): Adjusted net income $ 52,030 $ 50,229 $ 212,333 $ 206,423 Adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 EBITDA $ 174,676 $ 146,349 $ 530,478 $ 317,835 Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,188 $ 181,046 $ 704,586 $ 723,241 DCF $ 63,047 $ 63,066 $ 333,034 $ 193,926 Adjusted DCF $ 63,047 $ 63,066 $ 333,034 $ 335,672 Distribution coverage ratio 1.43x 1.44x 1.90x 1.11x Adjusted distribution coverage ratio 1.43x 1.44x 1.90x 1.92x Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio n/a n/a 3.99x 4.24x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,401,498 1,121,378 1,281,568 1,237,757 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 624,209 535,932 585,189 524,842 Total throughput (barrels/day) 2,025,707 1,657,310 1,866,757 1,762,599 Throughput and other revenues $ 203,897 $ 180,824 $ 762,238 $ 718,823 Operating expenses 54,719 50,544 202,481 198,010 Depreciation and amortization expense 43,798 44,729 179,088 177,384 Asset impairment loss — — 59,197 — Goodwill impairment loss — — — 225,000 Segment operating income $ 105,380 $ 85,551 $ 321,472 $ 118,429 Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) 438,400 387,149 421,862 469,862 Throughput terminal revenues $ 31,623 $ 36,450 $ 122,331 $ 136,632 Storage terminal revenues 60,081 92,933 305,337 357,810 Total revenues 91,704 129,383 427,668 494,442 Operating expenses 45,436 56,247 185,597 205,569 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,282 23,992 87,500 99,092 Asset impairment loss — — 95,711 — Goodwill impairment loss — — 34,060 — Segment operating income $ 26,986 $ 49,144 $ 24,800 $ 189,781 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 121,818 $ 76,472 $ 428,608 $ 268,345 Cost of goods 116,056 73,474 417,000 253,704 Gross margin 5,762 2,998 11,608 14,641 Operating expenses 559 526 427 2,408 Segment operating income $ 5,203 $ 2,472 $ 11,181 $ 12,233 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ (3 ) $ (37 ) $ (14 ) $ (46 ) Cost of goods (3 ) (37 ) (14 ) (46 ) Total $ — $ — $ — $ — Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 417,416 $ 386,642 $ 1,618,500 $ 1,481,564 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 100,155 106,791 388,078 403,579 Depreciation and amortization expense 63,080 68,721 266,588 276,476 Total costs associated with service revenues 163,235 175,512 654,666 680,055 Cost of product sales 116,612 73,963 417,413 256,066 Asset impairment losses — — 154,908 — Goodwill impairment losses — — 34,060 225,000 Segment operating income 137,569 137,167 357,453 320,443 General and administrative expenses 33,873 30,588 113,207 102,716 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,951 2,163 7,792 8,625 Consolidated operating income $ 101,745 $ 104,416 $ 236,454 $ 209,102

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership’s assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We may also adjust these measures to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income (loss). They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 57,518 $ 15,532 $ 38,225 $ (198,983 ) Interest expense, net 51,774 57,896 213,985 229,054 Income tax expense 353 2,037 3,888 2,663 Depreciation and amortization expense 65,031 70,884 274,380 285,101 EBITDA 174,676 146,349 530,478 317,835 Interest expense, net (51,774 ) (57,896 ) (213,985 ) (229,054 ) Reliability capital expenditures (12,028 ) (20,242 ) (40,266 ) (38,572 ) Income tax expense (353 ) (2,037 ) (3,888 ) (2,663 ) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 3,222 2,893 11,959 9,295 Preferred unit distributions (31,736 ) (31,887 ) (127,399 ) (124,882 ) Asset impairment losses — — 154,908 — Goodwill impairment losses — — 34,060 225,000 Other items (b) (18,960 ) 25,886 (12,833 ) 36,967 DCF $ 63,047 $ 63,066 $ 333,034 $ 193,926 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 44,008 $ 43,787 $ 175,470 $ 174,873 Distribution coverage ratio (c) 1.43x 1.44x 1.90x 1.11x

(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF.

(b) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, other items includes gains from insurance recoveries of $5.5 million and $14.9 million, respectively, related to damage caused by a fire in 2019 at our Selby terminal. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, other items includes a $34.7 million non-cash loss from the sale of our Texas City terminals in December 2020.

(c) Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement).

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating income $ 236,454 $ 209,102 Depreciation and amortization expense 274,380 285,101 Asset impairment losses 154,908 — Goodwill impairment losses 34,060 225,000 Equity awards (a) 14,209 11,477 Pro forma effect of disposition (b) (22,710 ) (9,102 ) Other 1,762 (2,496 ) Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 693,063 $ 719,082 Total consolidated debt $ 3,168,940 $ 3,581,640 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500 ) (402,500 ) Available Cash Netting Amount, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement — (128,625 ) Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 2,766,440 $ 3,050,515 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 3.99x 4.24x

(a) This adjustment represents the non-cash expense related to the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units.

(b) For the year ended December 31, 2021, this adjustment represents the pro forma effect of the disposition of the Eastern U.S. terminals, as if we had completed the sale on January 1, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2020, this adjustment represents the pro forma effect of the disposition of the Texas City terminals, as if we had completed the sale on January 1, 2020.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit Data)

The following are reconciliations of net income (loss) / net income (loss) per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 Net income / net income (loss) per common unit $ 57,518 $ 0.19 $ 38,225 $ (0.99 ) Asset impairment losses — — 154,908 1.41 Goodwill impairment loss — — 34,060 0.31 Gain from insurance recoveries (5,488 ) (0.05 ) (14,860 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 52,030 $ 0.14 $ 212,333 $ 0.60

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net income (loss) / net loss per common unit $ 15,532 $ (0.19 ) $ (198,983 ) $ (3.15 ) Goodwill impairment loss — — 225,000 2.06 Loss on sale of Texas City terminals 34,697 0.32 34,697 0.32 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 141,746 1.30 Other — — 3,963 0.04 Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 50,229 $ 0.13 $ 206,423 $ 0.57

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, excluding divested assets for the Eastern U.S. terminals and Texas City terminals, which were sold in October 2021 and December 2020, respectively.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA $ 174,676 $ 146,349 $ 530,478 $ 317,835 Asset impairment losses — — 154,908 — Goodwill impairment losses — — 34,060 225,000 Loss on sale of Texas City terminals — 34,697 — 34,697 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 141,746 Gain from insurance recoveries and other (5,488 ) — (14,860 ) 3,963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,188 $ 181,046 $ 704,586 $ 723,241 Divested assets: Operating (loss) income $ (121,954 ) $ 4,874 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,893 31,614 EBITDA of divested assets (107,061 ) 36,488 Asset and goodwill impairment losses 129,771 — Adjusted EBITDA of divested assets $ 22,710 $ 36,488 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding divested assets $ 681,876 $ 686,753

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio and Percentage Data)

The following is a reconciliation of DCF to adjusted DCF, excess adjusted DCF, adjusted distribution coverage ratio and excess adjusted DCF over strategic capital expenditures.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 DCF $ 333,034 $ 193,926 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 141,746 Adjusted DCF $ 333,034 $ 335,672 Less: distributions applicable to common limited partners 175,470 174,873 Excess adjusted DCF $ 157,564 $ 160,799 Adjusted distribution coverage ratio (a) 1.90x 1.92x Strategic capital expenditures $ 140,867 $ 159,507 Excess adjusted DCF over strategic capital expenditures 112 % 101 %

(a) Adjusted distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA.

Projected for the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Net income $ 242,000 - 270,000 Interest expense, net 200,000 - 210,000 Income tax expense 3,000 - 5,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 255,000 - 265,000 EBITDA 700,000 - 750,000

The following includes a reconciliation of storage revenues to storage revenues, excluding divested assets.

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 West Coast storage revenue $ 102,417 Storage revenues $ 427,668 Less: storage revenues of divested assets 52,455 Storage revenues, excluding divested assets $ 375,213 West Coast storage revenue over storage revenues, excluding divested assets 27 %

