NuStar Energy L P : Once Again Recognized as One of the “100 Best Companies to Work For”

04/12/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
Also Ranked Among the “25 Best Companies For Latinos to Work”

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that for the 12th time it has been included on the list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to Fortune magazine and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work. NuStar is the only energy company to earn a ranking this year and is one of only two San Antonio-based companies on the list.

To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

According to the Great Place to Work survey, 94% of NuStar employees said NuStar is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S. company. NuStar employees gave high rankings for NuStar’s special and unique benefits, giving back to the community, giving employees a fair share of the profits made by the company, involving people in decisions that affect their jobs, having a no-layoff policy and for making employees feel like family.

"2020 was a tough year for our company, our industry and our country, so I’m especially proud of how our employees pulled together and supported one another and the communities in which we live and work,” said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron. “As the saying goes, a company is only as good as its people, and we are blessed to have the best employees in corporate America.”

This recognition comes on the heels of the announcement that NuStar has been ranked among the 25 Best Companies For Latinos to Work by Latino Leader Magazine. According to the magazine, the exclusive list is based on criteria including: employee diversity; programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos; promotion potential; and other key factors.

"Of course, these honors are a reflection on all of our employees and their commitment not just to NuStar, but to each other and to our communities," Barron added. "They are the key reason NuStar is such a great place to work."

About NuStar Energy L.P.
NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and our Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/Sustainability.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
Great Place to Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from over 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Latino Leaders Magazine:
Latino Leaders Magazine is the mission of brothers and founders, Raul and Jorge Ferraez, two Mexican businessmen. The mission of Latino Leaders Magazine is “Connecting Leaders. Inspiring the Future.” Satisfying this claim is the goal of the international staff of Latino Leaders Magazine. By promoting and publishing stories of Latino success, Latino Leaders Magazine strives to showcase stories, other than those often seen in the mainstream media. At the same time, demonstrate the influential Latinos maintain in this country. For more than a decade, Latino Leaders Magazine has featured the top Latinos in the United States, including politicians, sports stars, business owners within others.


© Business Wire 2021
