NuStar Energy L.P.

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
  
NuStar Energy L.P. : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on May 4, 2021

04/08/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 1971125. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 1971125. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 1971125. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 1971125.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ngcf7ru6 or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and our Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/Sustainability.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 502 M - -
Net income 2021 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 8,70%
Capitalization 2 015 M 2 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 408
Free-Float 89,3%
NuStar Energy L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 18,40 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William E. Greehey Chairman
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.27.69%2 015
ENBRIDGE INC.13.90%74 270
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.21%49 239
TC ENERGY CORPORATION14.94%45 763
KINDER MORGAN, INC.23.85%38 339
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.20.30%29 300
