NuStar Energy L.P.

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
News 
All News

NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in the Fifth Annual Mizuho Energy Summit

03/11/2021 | 01:26pm EST
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Amy Perry, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the Fifth Annual Mizuho Energy Summit on Monday, March 15, 2021. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Monday, March 15, 2021.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 503 M - -
Net income 2021 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 8,02%
Capitalization 2 184 M 2 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 408
Free-Float 89,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,73 $
Last Close Price 19,95 $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William E. Greehey Chairman
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mary Rose Brown Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.35.25%2 184
ENBRIDGE INC.10.44%72 544
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.76%50 722
TC ENERGY CORPORATION11.86%44 886
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.63%36 775
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.17.51%29 616
