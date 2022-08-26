Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NuStar Energy L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-08-26 pm EDT
16.31 USD   -1.30%
02:32pNuStar Energy L.P.'s 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available
BU
08/22INSIDER BUY : Nustar Energy
MT
08/16NUSTAR ENERGY L P : 2022 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuStar Energy L.P.'s 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

08/26/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
NuStar Energy, L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of Schedule K-3 via email, NuStar Energy, L.P. unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for common units weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 771 M - -
Net income 2022 207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 9,69%
Capitalization 1 822 M 1 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 89,3%
