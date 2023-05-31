Advanced search
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-31 pm EDT
16.33 USD   -1.74%
05:09pNuStar Energy L.P.'s 2022 Schedule K-3 Now Available
BU
05/17NuStar to Participate in the 20th Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference
BU
05/11Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Nustar Energy to $17 From $18, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuStar Energy L.P.'s 2022 Schedule K-3 Now Available

05/31/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that its 2022 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of Schedule K-3 via email, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for common units weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 570 M - -
Net income 2023 276 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 9,63%
Capitalization 1 843 M 1 843 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 88,7%
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Barron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Trexler Senior Vice President-Operations & HSE
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.4.50%1 843
ENBRIDGE INC.-8.47%72 120
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.98%55 059
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.11%40 144
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-10.67%36 196
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.61%34 791
