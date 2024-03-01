NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that the 2023 tax packages for preferred units, which include the Schedule K-1’s for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units, are available online at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages on March 6, 2024. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

As discussed in the press release issued on February 23, 2024, NuStar currently expects that its 2023 tax packages for common units, including Schedule K-1 and all information to fiduciaries for common units owned in tax exempt accounts, will be delayed in comparison to previous years and will be available on or around March 30, 2024.

NuStar Energy L.P., through its subsidiaries (collectively, “NuStar” or the “Partnership”), is an independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The Partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

