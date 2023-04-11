Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NuStar Energy L.P.
  News
  Summary
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09:35 2023-04-11 pm EDT
15.95 USD   +2.47%
12:39pNuStar Energy L.P. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 4, 2023
BU
04/04NuStar Recognized as One of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media
BU
03/29NuStar Recognized on Newsweek's List of “America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023”
BU
NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 4, 2023

04/11/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Persons interested in listen-only participation may access the conference call directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fnk2v7x2. Persons interested in Q&A participation may pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c790e56797c443d95909ed3a22b5f52. A recorded version will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fnk2v7x2.

The conference call may also be accessed through the “Investors” section of NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at https://investor.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 777 M - -
Net income 2023 240 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 10,3%
Capitalization 1 726 M 1 726 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 88,7%
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Barron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Trexler Senior Vice President-Operations & HSE
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-2.75%1 726
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.28%79 004
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.03%57 613
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.04%41 648
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.83%39 902
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.30%36 369
