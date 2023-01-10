Advanced search
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54:45 2023-01-10 am EST
16.72 USD   -0.71%
11:34aNuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on February 1, 2023
BU
2022Wells Fargo Downgrades Nustar Energy to Underweight From Overweight, Trims Price Target to $16 From $18
MT
2022Nustar Energy L.p. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on February 1, 2023

01/10/2023 | 11:34am EST
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter 2022 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Persons interested in listen-only participation may access the conference call directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgpdnpyj. Persons interested in Q&A participation may pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI757a142163514824bfe28118ca3c0731. A recorded version will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgpdnpyj.

The conference call may also be accessed through the “Investors” section of NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at https://investor.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 668 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 9,50%
Capitalization 1 858 M 1 858 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Barron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Trexler Senior Vice President-Operations & HSE
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.5.00%1 858
ENBRIDGE INC.3.70%83 140
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.4.98%55 085
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.48%42 055
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.50%41 485
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-0.82%39 754