Official NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. press release

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Persons interested in listen-only participation may access the conference call directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ix273q3o. Persons interested in Q&A participation may pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIee1568b1e27845da9c4719be0beac3c5. A recorded version will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ix273q3o.

The conference call may also be accessed through the “Investors” section of our website at https://investor.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “NuStar” or the “Partnership”), is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The Partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit our website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

