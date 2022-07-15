Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NuStar Energy L.P.
  News
  Summary
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-07-15 pm EDT
14.11 USD   +0.50%
02:53pNuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on August 4, 2022
BU
05/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries
05/31Wells Fargo Upgrades Nustar Energy to Overweight From Equalweight; Price Target is $18
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on August 4, 2022

07/15/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter 2022 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Persons interested in Q&A participation may pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI551c68c87b4e4d8db8b4cef5569668c5. Persons interested in listen-only participation may access the conference call directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n66bhyhc. A recorded version will be available under the same link two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

The conference call may also be accessed through the “Investors” section of NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at https://investor.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 672 M - -
Net income 2022 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 1 549 M 1 549 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,04 $
Average target price 18,71 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William E. Greehey Chairman
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-11.59%1 549
ENBRIDGE INC.8.99%83 048
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.43%53 356
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.66%49 586
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.62%37 941
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.54%37 595