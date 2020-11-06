Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NuStar Energy L.P.    NS

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:30pm EST

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Amy Perry, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 75 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
05:42pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global En..
PU
05:30pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Global En..
BU
03:38pNUSTAR ENERGY L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
09:21aNUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
AQ
11/05NUSTAR ENERGY L P : 3Q 2020 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
11/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
11/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
BU
11/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/03NUSTAR ENERGY L P : Announces Sale of Its Texas City Terminals to BWC Terminals
AQ
11/02NUSTAR ENERGY L P : Announces Sale of Its Texas City Terminals to BWC Terminals
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 444 M - -
Net income 2020 -231 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,58x
Yield 2020 16,2%
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 091 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 441
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Duration : Period :
NuStar Energy L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,57 $
Last Close Price 9,99 $
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dan J. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-61.35%1 091
ENBRIDGE INC.-28.10%56 770
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-24.39%37 963
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-39.31%37 357
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-43.79%26 939
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-19.44%23 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group