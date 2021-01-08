Log in
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NuStar Energy L P : to Participate in the UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference

01/08/2021 | 01:28pm EST
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Shoaf, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danny Oliver, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Engineering; Amy Perry, Executive Vice President of Strategic Development; Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations, and other members of management will participate in virtual meetings with members of the investment community at the UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and the partnership has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 451 M - -
Net income 2020 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,91x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 1 705 M 1 705 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 441
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,22 $
Last Close Price 15,61 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Coleman Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Greehey Chairman
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dan J. Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.8.33%1 705
ENBRIDGE INC.5.01%68 107
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.78%46 517
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.00%40 185
KINDER MORGAN, INC.6.80%33 051
WILLIAMS COMPANIES7.43%26 141
