NuStar Recognized as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media for 2023. Coming in at #9 on the list, NuStar is one of only two energy companies to earn a ranking and one of only two San Antonio-based companies on the list. Earlier this year, NuStar was also recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media.

To be selected, NuStar surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in Texas. To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

“This recognition is a direct result of the great corporate culture created by our Chairman Emeritus, Bill Greehey, and embraced by all of our employees,” said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron. “Our employees are the reason for all of our success, so I want to thank them for making NuStar one of the best workplaces not only in Texas, but across our great nation.”

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas,” said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty.”

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614080511/en/