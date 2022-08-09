Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NuStar Energy L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33 2022-08-09 pm EDT
14.46 USD   -1.33%
12:41pNuStar to Participate in the 2022 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference
BU
08/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuStar to Participate in the 2022 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

08/09/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the 2022 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website by 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
12:41pNuStar to Participate in the 2022 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Con..
BU
08/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/05NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04Nustar Energy Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
08/04TRANSCRIPT : NuStar Energy L.P., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04NUSTAR ENERGY L P : Reports Solid Second Quarter of 2022 Earnings Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Earnings Flash (NS) NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. Reports Q2 Revenue $430.2M
MT
08/04NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Solid Second Quarter of 2022 Earnings Results
BU
08/04NuStar Energy L.P. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/04NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 771 M - -
Net income 2022 212 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 1 616 M 1 616 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Duration : Period :
NuStar Energy L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,65 $
Average target price 18,57 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Barron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William E. Greehey Chairman
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.-8.19%1 616
ENBRIDGE INC.12.93%87 979
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.03%56 583
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.46%48 441
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.15%39 833
WILLIAMS COMPANIES23.73%39 541