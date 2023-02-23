Advanced search
    NS   US67058H1023

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.

(NS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46:25 2023-02-23 pm EST
16.02 USD   +0.09%
02:43pNustar To Participate In The Barclays Select Series : Midstream Corporate Access Day
BU
02/16Nustar Energy L.p. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Addition of New Director
BU
NuStar to Participate in the Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Day

02/23/2023 | 02:43pm EST
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Day on Monday, February 27, 2023. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website by 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Monday, February 27, 2023.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.


02/02Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Nustar Energy to $18 From $17, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/01Transcript : NuStar Energy L.P., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2023
CI
02/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday
MT
02/01Nustar Energy Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Provides 2023 Guidance
MT
02/01Earnings Flash (NS) NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. Posts Q4 Revenue $430M, vs. Street Est of $415.2..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 668 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 765 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Bradley C. Barron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas R. Shoaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel S. Oliver EVP-Business Development & Engineering
Manish Kapoor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Trexler Senior Vice President-Operations & HSE
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUSTAR ENERGY L.P.0.00%1 765
ENBRIDGE INC.-3.16%76 613
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.63%56 238
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.00%41 252
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-4.20%38 935
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-6.41%37 659