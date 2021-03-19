Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nutanix, Inc.    NTNX

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NUTANIX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

03/19/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until March 22, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 1, 2018 and May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Nutanix and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ntnx to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 22, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Nutanix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed its 2Q2019 financial results and 3Q guidance below analysts’ expectations due to “inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring,” which contradicted the Company’s prior statements that it was investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing activities while maintaining high profit margins. Then, on May 30, 2019, post-market, the Company announced its financial results for 3Q2019, again disclosing that the Company had failed to meet its revenue targets, despite its prior representations otherwise.

On this news, the price of Nutanix’s shares dropped 14.1%, from a closing price of $32.67 per share on May 30, 2019 to $28.07 per share on May 31, 2019, on exceptionally heavy trading volume of almost 22 million shares.

The case is In re Nutanix, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 19-cv-01651.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NUTANIX, INC.
03/19NUTANIX 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swic..
BU
03/19NUTANIX  : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of Nutanix (NTNX) Extends the Sel..
MT
03/19NUTANIX  : Study Shows Global Public Sector "Cloud Smart" Strategies Validated b..
AQ
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Nutanix Reduced with Share Disposi..
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Nutanix Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Nutanix Interrupted with Sale of..
MT
03/18NUTANIX  : Q2 FY 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
03/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Re-Opening of the Lead Plai..
PR
03/12NUTANIX  : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Nutanix, Inc. Investors to ..
PR
03/08NTNX BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Nutanix, Inc. Inve..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 349 M - -
Net income 2021 -913 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 356 M 5 356 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 210
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,93 $
Last Close Price 26,22 $
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajiv Ramaswami President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
David Sangster Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.-19.52%5 695
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-5.86%194 807
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-7.33%23 208
DYNATRACE, INC.15.76%15 336
SINCH AB (PUBL)8.66%11 079
ANAPLAN, INC.-25.98%8 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ