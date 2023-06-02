Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nutanix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTNX   US67059N1081

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
30.55 USD   +2.28%
06/02Ntnx Loss Alert : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Nutanix, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action - NTNX
PR
06/02NUTANIX CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX
PR
05/31FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NUTANIX CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

06/02/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 13, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Nutanix investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ntnx-2/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Nutanix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On March 6, 2023, the Company disclosed that it did not expect to be able to timely file its 10-Q Report for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 due to an ongoing Audit Committee investigation into "certain evaluation software from one of its third-party providers [being]

instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multiyear period," which would likely result in additional costs being incurred to pay for the use of the software beyond the scope of its intended evaluation usage.

On this news, shares of Nutanix fell $2.27 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $26.50 per share on March 7, 2023.

The case is Gorsline v. Nutanix, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-01827.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutanix-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-nutanix-inc---ntnx-301841677.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2023
