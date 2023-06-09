Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nutanix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTNX   US67059N1081

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
29.78 USD   +1.40%
06/09Nutanix Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/09Ntnx Final Deadline Alert : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Nutanix, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action - NTNX
PR
06/09Nutanix 96 Hour Deadline Alert : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NUTANIX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nutanix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/09/2023 | 09:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nutanix failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over licensed software and expense management. The Company improperly used evaluation software for active business purposes over the course of multiple years. The Company would incur significant expenses in rightfully paying for the software it used to run its business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nutanix, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NUTANIX, INC.
06/09Nutanix Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action..
BU
06/09Ntnx Final Deadline Alert : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Nutanix, In..
PR
06/09Nutanix 96 Hour Deadline Alert : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, ..
BU
06/08NTNX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Nutanix, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
06/06NTNX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Nutanix, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
06/06Dizzion Acquires Frame from Nutanix to Accelerate Growth in DaaS Market
PR
06/06Dizzion, Inc. acquired FRAME, Inc. from Nutanix, Inc..
CI
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nutanix, Inc..
PR
06/03Nutanix Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
06/02Ntnx Loss Alert : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Nutanix, Inc. Investors ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTANIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 841 M - -
Net income 2023 -296 M - -
Net cash 2023 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -24,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 021 M 7 021 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 450
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 29,78 $
Average target price 35,14 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Ramaswami President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rukmini Sivaraman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia Gambale Chairman
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Shyam Desirazu Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.14.32%6 924
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.58.03%204 082
CLOUDFLARE, INC.39.62%20 950
DYNATRACE, INC.32.38%14 752
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-34.05%4 894
QUALYS, INC.14.36%4 736
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer