NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
NUTANIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Resetting of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

03/05/2021 | 10:51pm EST
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until the reset deadline of March 22, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTNX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 1, 2018 and May 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Nutanix and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ntnx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 22, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Nutanix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed its 2Q2019 financial results and 3Q guidance below analysts’ expectations due to “inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring,” which contradicted the Company’s prior statements that it was investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing activities while maintaining high profit margins. Then, on May 30, 2019, post-market, the Company announced its financial results for 3Q2019, again disclosing that the Company had failed to meet its revenue targets, despite its prior representations otherwise.

On this news, the price of Nutanix’s shares dropped 14.1%, from a closing price of $32.67 per share on May 30, 2019 to $28.07 per share on May 31, 2019, on exceptionally heavy trading volume of almost 22 million shares.

The case is In re Nutanix, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 3:19-cv-01651.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
