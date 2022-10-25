Nutanix : 2022 Annual Report & Proxy Statement

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Dear Stockholders,

Fiscal year 2022 (FY22) was pivotal for us. It provided an important data point in demonstrating the long-term benefits of our subscription business model transition.

Our thoughtful investment and the hard work Nutanix employees have put in over the last couple of years is paying off. In FY22, we achieved 27% year-over-year growth in Annual Contract Value (ACV) billings, >90% Gross Retention Rate (GRR), significant improvement in operating margin, and finally, full-year positive Free Cash Flow for the first time since 2018. These metrics are all signs of a healthy subscription business tracking well towards our long-term financial targets for generating stockholder value.

We also brought in world class talent, continued delivering on our hybrid multicloud roadmap, streamlined our go-to-market engine, nurtured strategic partnerships, and above all continued to delight our customers in a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

Strategic Vision

In today's IT landscape, every organization has a cloud mandate and is in different stages of this journey. Companies have a growing number of applications (750 million new apps by 2026(1)). These applications run everywhere and generate and consume massive amounts of data - in data centers, at edge sites, and in multiple public clouds, with each of these typically being bespoke environments with their own individual set of management, security and operational tooling. And to boot, there is a scarcity of talent to make this all work. It isn't an exaggeration to say that most companies are struggling with how to implement, manage and secure this hybrid cloud world.

Nutanix is focused on simplifying this world by hiding the underlying cloud complexities for our customers, freeing them to focus on their business. We are delighting customers with a simple, open, hybrid multicloud software platform with rich data services to build, run, and manage any application. With this platform, companies going digital can modernize their data centers, adopt a cloud operating model for their applications and data, seamlessly extend their environments from their premises into the public cloud, and manage all their data for both existing and modern new applications.

This value proposition is resonating with our customers across the world and they are now looking at us as a strategic partner for their digital transformation, well beyond our roots as a pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure.

Delivering on Product Strategy

The first step in realizing our vision was to simplify our product portfolio. Nutanix had 15+ product offerings, each individually taken to market with unique pricing and metering. We have now streamlined the portfolio into four key solution areas - cloud infrastructure, cloud management, unified storage, and database services. We also simplified how we price these offerings. As a result, we are beginning to see shorter deal cycles, improved value retention, and customers adopting more of our portfolio. Some of our largest deals in the second half of FY22 were on this new simplified packaging of our portfolio - an early indication of the traction our new offerings are making in the market.