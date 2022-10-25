Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nutanix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTNX   US67059N1081

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
26.91 USD   +0.15%
03:23aNutanix : 2022 Annual Report & Proxy Statement
PU
10/24KeyBanc Adjusts Nutanix's Price Target to $33 From $26, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/17Needham & Co Raises Nutanix Price Target to $31 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nutanix : 2022 Annual Report & Proxy Statement

10/25/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proxy Statement

  • Annual Report
    2022

Notice of

2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

9:00 a.m., Pacific Time Friday, December 9, 2022 Virtual Meeting Site:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NTNX2022

Vision

We make hybrid multicloud simple and free customers to focus on achieving their business outcomes

Mission

Delight customers with an open hybrid multicloud platform with rich data services to run and manage any application, anywhere

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Dear Stockholders,

Fiscal year 2022 (FY22) was pivotal for us. It provided an important data point in demonstrating the long-term benefits of our subscription business model transition.

Our thoughtful investment and the hard work Nutanix employees have put in over the last couple of years is paying off. In FY22, we achieved 27% year-over-year growth in Annual Contract Value (ACV) billings, >90% Gross Retention Rate (GRR), significant improvement in operating margin, and finally, full-year positive Free Cash Flow for the first time since 2018. These metrics are all signs of a healthy subscription business tracking well towards our long-term financial targets for generating stockholder value.

We also brought in world class talent, continued delivering on our hybrid multicloud roadmap, streamlined our go-to-market engine, nurtured strategic partnerships, and above all continued to delight our customers in a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

Strategic Vision

In today's IT landscape, every organization has a cloud mandate and is in different stages of this journey. Companies have a growing number of applications (750 million new apps by 2026(1)). These applications run everywhere and generate and consume massive amounts of data - in data centers, at edge sites, and in multiple public clouds, with each of these typically being bespoke environments with their own individual set of management, security and operational tooling. And to boot, there is a scarcity of talent to make this all work. It isn't an exaggeration to say that most companies are struggling with how to implement, manage and secure this hybrid cloud world.

Nutanix is focused on simplifying this world by hiding the underlying cloud complexities for our customers, freeing them to focus on their business. We are delighting customers with a simple, open, hybrid multicloud software platform with rich data services to build, run, and manage any application. With this platform, companies going digital can modernize their data centers, adopt a cloud operating model for their applications and data, seamlessly extend their environments from their premises into the public cloud, and manage all their data for both existing and modern new applications.

This value proposition is resonating with our customers across the world and they are now looking at us as a strategic partner for their digital transformation, well beyond our roots as a pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure.

Delivering on Product Strategy

The first step in realizing our vision was to simplify our product portfolio. Nutanix had 15+ product offerings, each individually taken to market with unique pricing and metering. We have now streamlined the portfolio into four key solution areas - cloud infrastructure, cloud management, unified storage, and database services. We also simplified how we price these offerings. As a result, we are beginning to see shorter deal cycles, improved value retention, and customers adopting more of our portfolio. Some of our largest deals in the second half of FY22 were on this new simplified packaging of our portfolio - an early indication of the traction our new offerings are making in the market.

2 0 2 2 P R O X Y S TAT E M E N T

01

Disclaimer

Nutanix Inc. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NUTANIX, INC.
03:23aNutanix : 2022 Annual Report & Proxy Statement
PU
10/24KeyBanc Adjusts Nutanix's Price Target to $33 From $26, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/17Needham & Co Raises Nutanix Price Target to $31 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/14Technology Shares Move Lower - Tech Roundup
DJ
10/14Legion Partners Calls Nutanix Board to Explore All Options Amid Takeover Interest Repor..
MT
10/14Top Midday Gainers
MT
10/14Legion Partners Comments on Reports of Nutanix’s Sale Process
CI
10/14Nutanix Shares Jump After Report Says it is Exploring Sale
MT
10/14Nutanix Reportedly Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest
CI
10/14Nutanix explores sale after receiving takeover interest - WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTANIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 776 M - -
Net income 2023 -371 M - -
Net cash 2023 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 192 M 6 192 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 450
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,91 $
Average target price 27,77 $
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Ramaswami President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rukmini Sivaraman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia Gambale Chairman
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Shyam Desirazu Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.-15.54%6 192
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-36.78%160 489
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-59.00%17 657
DYNATRACE, INC.-44.09%9 695
QUALYS, INC.-2.44%5 136
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-55.83%4 690