Nutanix : Announces 2020 Industry Recognition and Awards

Leader in Hybrid and Multicloud Computing Recognized Across Technology, Culture and Industry Categories

San Jose, California - December 21, 2020 - Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the company was recognized for its industry leadership, products, people and culture throughout 2020.

'This has been a year of unprecedented challenges as people and organizations everywhere grappled with the difficulties and uncertainties brough by a global pandemic,' said Ben Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutanix. 'Amidst it all, Nutanix has remained laser focused on our customers and our people - and these awards are a direct reflection of our commitment to drive innovation, foster a strong company culture, and provide our communities with best-in-class service.'

Industry Leader

Throughout the year, Nutanix received significant recognition for its hybrid and multicloud products and solutions, continuing to strengthen its market leadership.

Obsessing Over the Customer

At Nutanix, one of the company's cultural principles is 'Obsess Over the Customer and Frontline,' and that work has been reflected across the industry.

Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) awarded Nutanix with the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Customer Satisfaction as well as the NorthFace Summit Class Award for having sustained recognition on the list for five years in a row. Additionally, Nutanix received CRMI's CEM Pro certification for all the company's global support centers.

ASP Online awarded Nutanix among the Top 5 Support Websites for the third time.

Leading with Culture

A validation to the company's efforts to promote a positive culture, Nutanix has achieved recognition for its workplace environment, positive culture, and constant effort to stay true to its values of remaining Hungry, Humble, Honest, and with Heart.

