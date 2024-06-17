Company adds a seasoned and highly experienced legal leader with deep B2B technology expertise

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that it has named Brian Martin as Chief Legal Officer, effective June 18, 2024. With more than 20 years of experience in legal leadership roles, Martin has a proven track record of managing large, multinational teams while developing legal department personnel into company leaders at B2B technology businesses. In previous roles, he has helped drive transitions to cloud services and has consistently driven engagement among his teams while building legal functions as a competitive advantage and making it easier to do business in deep engineering cultures.

“It is my philosophy that through the delivery of strategic and sensible legal counsel, a legal department will provide a competitive advantage to a company,” said Brian Martin, Chief Legal Officer at Nutanix. “I am honored to work with the world-class legal team at Nutanix and look forward to helping drive forward the company’s unrivaled innovation and execution.”

“Brian has a wealth of experience in driving the ethical and legal achievement of business objectives,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nutanix. “We are proud to welcome him to Nutanix as he will guide trust, transparency, and compliance with our employees, customers, partners, investors, and regulators.”

In this role, Martin will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s legal department. Previously, he was the EVP and general counsel of Lyten, Inc., an advanced materials company located in San Jose, California. Prior to that, he served as SVP, general counsel, and corporate secretary at Juniper Networks for 6 years. He also served as general counsel of KLA-Tencor Corporation for 8 years and spent 10 years in senior legal positions at Sun Microsystems, Inc. Martin is an instructor at the Stanford University School of Law where he teaches a course on the role of the general counsel. He has also taught legal ethics at the Southern University Law Center and the University of Buffalo Law School.

Martin currently serves on the Board of Directors of Family Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that provides shelter and supportive services to homeless families. He also serves on the Board of Directors of The Law Foundation Silicon Valley, whose mission is to advance the rights of under-represented individuals and families in the community through legal services, strategic advocacy, and educational outreach. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rochester and a Juris Doctor degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School. Martin was named Bay Area's General Counsel of the Year by the San Jose Business Journal/SF Business Times and as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Business Ethics by the Ethisphere Institute.

