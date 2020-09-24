Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nutanix, Inc.    NTNX

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nutanix : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 24, 2020

Registration No. 333-

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Under

The Securities Act of 1933

NUTANIX, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

27-0989767

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

1740 Technology Drive, Suite 150

San Jose, California 95110

(408) 216-8360

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices)

Dheeraj Pandey

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Nutanix, Inc.

1740 Technology Drive, Suite 150

San Jose, California 95110

(408) 216-8360

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Tyler Wall, Esq.

Jeffrey D. Saper, Esq.

Mark B. Baudler, Esq.

Olive Huang, Esq.

Bradley L. Finkelstein, Esq.

Nutanix, Inc.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

1740 Technology Drive, Suite 150

Professional Corporation

San Jose, California 95110

650 Page Mill Road

(408) 216-8360

Palo Alto, California 94304

(650) 493-9300

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. o

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. x

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If the Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. x

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

x

Accelerated filer

o

Non-accelerated filer

o (Do not check if a smaller reporting company)

Smaller reporting company

o

Emerging growth company

o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. o

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed

Proposed

Title of Securities

Amount to be

Maximum

Maximum

Amount of

Offering

Aggregate

to be Registered

Registered (1)

Price per Share (2)

Offering Price (2)

Registration Fee

Class A Common Stock, $0.000025 par value per share

40,229,465

$

21.40

$

860,910,551.00

$

111,746.19

  1. Represents the maximum number of shares of Class A common stock, par value $0. 000025 per share ("Class A common stock") issuable upon conversion of the 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), which consist of (i) $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount currently owned by the selling securityholder named herein plus (ii) the additional principal amount at maturity of the Notes that would be outstanding if all interest payments over the term of the Notes were paid in kind, at a conversion rate corresponding to the maximum conversion rate of 46.2107 shares of our Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), the registrant is also registering such indeterminate number of shares of Class A common stock as may be issued from time to time upon conversion of the Notes as a result of the anti-dilution provisions and other adjustment clauses thereof.
  2. Estimated in accordance with Rule 457(c) solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee on the basis of the average of the high and low sale prices of the Class A common stock of Nutanix, Inc. as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 21, 2020.

40,229,465 Shares

Nutanix, Inc.

Class A Common Stock

This prospectus relates to the potential sale or disposition from time to time by BCPE Nucleon (DE) SPV, LP, an entity affiliated with Bain Capital, LP ("Bain"), of some or all of the shares of our Class A common stock, par value $0.000025 ("Class A common stock") issuable upon conversion of our 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), if any, in any manner described under "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. For purposes of this prospectus, Bain includes its permitted transferees, pledgees, assignees, distributees, donees or successors or others who later hold any of Bain's interests. The Notes were acquired from us in a private placement that closed on September 24, 2020 and is more fully described in the section entitled "Prospectus Summary - Our Business-Bain Transaction." We will receive no proceeds from any sale by Bain of the shares of Class A common stock offered by this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, but in some cases we have agreed to pay certain registration expenses. Please read this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement carefully before you invest.

Our Class A common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq Stock Market") under the symbol "NTNX." On September 21, 2020, the closing sale price for our Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market was $21.64 per share.

Investing in our securities involves risks. You should carefully read and consider the risk factors included in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in any applicable prospectus supplement relating to a specific offering of securities and in any other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See the section of this prospectus captioned "Risk Factors" beginning on page 4.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities

or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is September 24, 2020.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

About This Prospectus

1

Forward-Looking Statements

2

Prospectus Summary

3

Our Business

3

The Offering

4

Risk Factors

4

Use of Proceeds

4

Description of Capital Stock

4

Selling Securityholders

5

Plan of Distribution

7

Legal Matters

9

Experts

10

Where You Can Find More Information

11

Incorporation by Reference

11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nutanix Inc. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 20:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NUTANIX, INC.
04:45pNUTANIX : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known sea..
PU
04:07pNUTANIX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
09/23SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
09/23NUTANIX : Annual Report
PU
09/23NUTANIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
09/18NUTANIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/18SHUMAN, GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Nutanix, Inc.
BU
09/16NUTANIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/16NUTANIX : Italy's Gruppo Policlinico di Monza Healthcare System Chooses Nutanix ..
BU
09/09NUTANIX : Cements Market Leadership with New HCI Software Innovations
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 299 M - -
Net income 2020 -892 M - -
Net cash 2020 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 320 M 4 320 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,69 $
Last Close Price 21,39 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Sangster Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Engineering
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.-31.57%4 320
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.52.35%214 751
CLOUDFLARE, INC.134.35%12 223
DYNATRACE, INC.59.25%11 324
ANAPLAN, INC.14.20%8 364
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD14.20%5 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group