Nutanix : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed
|
|
Proposed
|
|
|
Title of Securities
|
Amount to be
|
|
Maximum
|
|
Maximum
|
|
Amount of
|
|
Offering
|
|
Aggregate
|
|
to be Registered
|
Registered (1)
|
|
Price per Share (2)
|
|
Offering Price (2)
|
|
Registration Fee
|
Class A Common Stock, $0.000025 par value per share
|
40,229,465
|
$
|
21.40
|
$
|
860,910,551.00
|
$
|
111,746.19
-
Represents the maximum number of shares of Class A common stock, par value $0. 000025 per share ("Class A common stock") issuable upon conversion of the 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), which consist of (i) $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount currently owned by the selling securityholder named herein plus (ii) the additional principal amount at maturity of the Notes that would be outstanding if all interest payments over the term of the Notes were paid in kind, at a conversion rate corresponding to the maximum conversion rate of 46.2107 shares of our Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes. Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), the registrant is also registering such indeterminate number of shares of Class A common stock as may be issued from time to time upon conversion of the Notes as a result of the anti-dilution provisions and other adjustment clauses thereof.
-
Estimated in accordance with Rule 457(c) solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee on the basis of the average of the high and low sale prices of the Class A common stock of Nutanix, Inc. as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 21, 2020.
40,229,465 Shares
Nutanix, Inc.
Class A Common Stock
This prospectus relates to the potential sale or disposition from time to time by BCPE Nucleon (DE) SPV, LP, an entity affiliated with Bain Capital, LP ("Bain"), of some or all of the shares of our Class A common stock, par value $0.000025 ("Class A common stock") issuable upon conversion of our 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), if any, in any manner described under "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. For purposes of this prospectus, Bain includes its permitted transferees, pledgees, assignees, distributees, donees or successors or others who later hold any of Bain's interests. The Notes were acquired from us in a private placement that closed on September 24, 2020 and is more fully described in the section entitled "Prospectus Summary - Our Business-Bain Transaction." We will receive no proceeds from any sale by Bain of the shares of Class A common stock offered by this prospectus and any prospectus supplement, but in some cases we have agreed to pay certain registration expenses. Please read this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement carefully before you invest.
Our Class A common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq Stock Market") under the symbol "NTNX." On September 21, 2020, the closing sale price for our Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market was $21.64 per share.
Investing in our securities involves risks. You should carefully read and consider the risk factors included in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in any applicable prospectus supplement relating to a specific offering of securities and in any other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
See the section of this prospectus captioned "Risk Factors" beginning on page 4.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities
or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The date of this prospectus is September 24, 2020.
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Page
|
|
About This Prospectus
|
1
|
Forward-Looking Statements
|
2
|
Prospectus Summary
|
3
|
Our Business
|
3
|
The Offering
|
4
|
Risk Factors
|
4
|
Use of Proceeds
|
4
|
Description of Capital Stock
|
4
|
Selling Securityholders
|
5
|
Plan of Distribution
|
7
|
Legal Matters
|
9
|
Experts
|
10
|
Where You Can Find More Information
|
11
|
Incorporation by Reference
|
11
|
|
