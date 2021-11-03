Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nutanix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NTNX   US67059N1081

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm
35.19 USD   +0.28%
09:16aNutanix Names Dominick Delfino as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
10/13NUTANIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12INSIDER SELL : Nutanix
MT
Nutanix Names Dominick Delfino as Chief Revenue Officer

11/03/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Adds Experienced Global Sales Leader with Proven Track Record of Accelerating Growth and Strong Execution

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Dominick Delfino as Chief Revenue Officer, effective December 6, 2021. Delfino will be responsible for leading the Company’s worldwide sales organization including sales engineering, sales operations, inside sales, OEM sales, and channel sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005383/en/

Dominick Delfino, Nutanix Incoming Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Dominick Delfino, Nutanix Incoming Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dom is a talented leader with a proven track record of scaling businesses, has a strong history of delivering on go-to-market strategies and sales growth, and is an ideal fit for our company culture,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Dom’s global sales and industry leadership experience, combined with his innate understanding of what customers want and need, will be invaluable to our continued growth and success as we help our customers navigate to a hybrid multicloud future. I have known Dom for almost twenty years and I look forward to working closely with him as we expand our go-to-market presence, deliver on our long-term financial goals, and drive value for our stakeholders.”

“I have long admired Nutanix for its industry-defining technology, strong customer-centric culture, and large market opportunity,” said Delfino. “I’m excited to join this talented team to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth. Given the simplicity, flexibility, and resilience of Nutanix’s powerful Cloud Platform, I see tremendous opportunity to build on Nutanix’s strong foundation and continue expanding its loyal partner and customer base.”

Delfino brings more than 20 years of global sales experience, having led software sales and system engineering teams at multiple technology and software companies. Most recently, Delfino was Chief Revenue Officer at Pure Storage, where he was responsible for leading and growing the sales organization while developing differentiated go-to-market strategies. Prior to that, Delfino spent six years at VMware, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager for all VMware sales in the Americas. While at VMware, Dominick had extensive experience selling VMware’s Cloud Foundation and VSAN solutions. Prior to that role, he led VMware’s worldwide sales specialist teams for networking, storage, cloud management, and cloud foundation. Previously, Delfino spent 14 years at Cisco leading its data center and virtualization technology strategy and pre-sales systems engineering globally. Delfino has a bachelor’s degree in engineering science from the State University of New York Morrisville.

For more information about Dominick Delfino go here:

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our goals and business plans and our ability to execute such goals and business plans successfully and in a timely manner. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2021
