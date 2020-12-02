Nutanix : Q1 FY 2021 Investor Presentation 12/02/2020 | 03:27pm EST Send by mail :

All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Nutanix may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s). Nutanix Overview - Q1'21 Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. $1.29B +29% YoY Run-rate ACV 81.9% +180 bps YoY Non-GAAP Gross Margin $138M +10% YoY ACV Billings 18,040 +3,080 YoY Total Customer Count $313M (1) (0.6)% YoY Total Revenue 930 +90 YoY Global 2000 Customer Count 3.5 Years (0.4) Years YoY Total Average Contract Term 90 6-Year Average Net Promoter Score Note: Data is as of October 31, 2020. See Appendix for definitions of Run-rate ACV, ACV Billings, Total Average Contract Term and a non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin. (1) Q1'21 total revenue was negatively impacted by year-over-year decline in average contract term associated with the Company's ongoing transition to subscription. Nutanix Value Proposition Differentiated Cloud Platform for Hybrid and Multicloud Solutions Manage any app anywhere at any scale with unparalleled simplicity, scalability, choice, and portability Compelling Market Opportunity Large and expanding $200+ billion TAM in hyperconverged infrastructure and multicloud markets Multiple Long-Term Growth Drivers Datacenter modernization | Digital transformation | Hybrid cloud infrastructure Customer Delight and Expansion Loyal customer base with best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90, 96% customer retention, and 125% ACV dollar-based net expansion rate* Subscriptions for Datacenter and Cloud Infrastructures Higher customer lifetime value, and a more predictable business model with recurring revenue over time Unlocking Operating Leverage ACV-first strategy drives better unit economics and shortens time to efficient renewals, which drives operating leverage over time *Reflect FY'20 results. See Appendix for definitions of Customer Retention, ACV and ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion. Nutanix Timeline Nutanix Founded Launched Shipped First Product 1st OEM PartnershipIntroduced AHV HypervisorNutanix IPO "NTNX" Surpassed $1B Annual RevenueLaunched HPE Partnership Transitioned 80%+ of Quarterly Billings to SubscriptionsLaunched ACV-First Strategy Top IT Challenges in the Digital Economy Complex, manually Can't quickly Ongoing struggle to managed, siloed provision and keep apps and data infrastructure deploy apps secure / compliant Hybrid cloud too Lift and shift of apps; complex and difficult mobility slow and Unpredictable costs to operate & manage needs code changes Rising Hybrid Cloud Deployments of respondents said COVID- of respondents consider of respondents who 19 has caused IT to be viewed hybrid their ideal currently run on-premises more strategically in their operating model infrastructure have deployed organizations or plan to deploy hyperconverged infrastructure Source: 2020 Enterprise Cloud Index, which is based on a survey of 3,400 IT decision makers globally. Our Offering: One Platform. Any App. Any Cloud. Focus on Long-term Sustainable Growth with Multi Product Focus: Platform-, App-, and Cloud-Agnostic Enterprise AppsCloud Native AppsAnalytics/ ML Databases Dev & Test IoT Edge ROBO EUC 1-Click Mobility Private Cloud Seamless Operations Giving Customers Unparalleled Choice & Portability Gives control back to IT Provides choice of technology to avoid rigid technology and costly vendor lock-in Supports all major hypervisors including VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and our own Nutanix (no additional cost) AHV to help IT preserve existing investment All Major Server PlatformsMultiple Hypervisors Private, Hybrid/Multi, Public CloudSoftware, Purposefully Built Appliances Our Hybrid Cloud Platform Adoption 49% 35% 87% AHV Adoption as % of Deals with YoY Growth of a % of NX Nodes (1) > One New Product (1) New ACV +2pts YoY +7pts YoY from New Products Note: Data is as of October 31, 2020. (1) Calculated on a rolling four-quarter average. Undisputed Market Leadership Gartner Magic Quadrant for HCI, 2019 Forrester Wave HCI, 2020 Completeness of Vision Ability to Execute As of Nov 2019 Stronger Current Offering Weaker Current Offering Weaker Strategy Stronger Strategy Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Jeff Hewitt, Phil Dawson, Julia Palmer and John McArthur, Published 25 Nov 2019 The Forrester Wave™: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., 29 July 2020 Delivering Excellent Customer Business Outcomes 62% 85% 9 477% $932,800 Lower Less Unplanned Months to Five-Year Additional Five-Year TCO Downtime Payback ROI Revenue per Year Source: IDC White Paper, sponsored by Nutanix, Organizations Leverage Nutanix Enterprise Cloud as Scalable, High-Performing, and Cost-Effective Infrastructure Foundation, January 2020. Addressing a Large and Expanding TAM Source: IDC April 2020. Apps & Dev Ops $5B Edge & End User $21B Hybrid Cloud $96B Core/Private Cloud $101B Total $200+B HCI Market Growth 21%CAGR Source: HCI market size is derived from Gartner's forecast on HCIS at 70% of the market total. Key Growth Drivers of Our Business Infrastructure Modernization Operational Efficiency / Economics Server Virtualization, VDI, ROBO, Business-critical Apps, Databases, Big Data How We Win Against Legacy Infrastructure Rapid Time to Market Deploy apps in minutes Flexible IT Consumption Get and pay only for what you need-operating or capital expense One-click Simplicity No low-level infrastructure management Continuous Innovation Infrastructure regularly gets better How We Win Against HCI Competition Web-Scale Architecture Unlike other packaged solutions Resiliency & Performance Better results delivered by data locality and management One-click Upgrades Across the entire infrastructure and software stack Single User Interface End-to-end infrastructure and application management Go To Market Strategy Direct Sales Reps, Overlays and Channel across AMER, EMEA and APJ FederalState GovernmentHealthcare/ EducationLocal Government Multi Channel Strategy Multi Channel Focus Over 10,000 total global partners as of Q1 FY'21 Obsessed with Customer Success 96%(2) 18,040 Proven, and Trusted Customer Gartner Peer by Customers Retention Insights Score (4.7 of 5) (1) See endnote 1 in the Appendix. 4.7(3) (1) 90 Net Promoter Score (6-Year Average) (2) Customer Retention reflects FY'20 results. See Appendix for the definition of Customer Retention.

(3) Gartner Peer Insights ratings and reviews as of March 24, 2020. Click here for more details. Customer Growth Momentum (1) Q1'21 Highlights 18,040 Q1'19 21% Total Customers YoY Growth 930 G2K Customers 16.4x(2) G2K Lifetime ACV Repeat Purchase Multiple Forbes Global 100 Customers 90 NPS 6-Year Average Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 (1) The G2K customer count reflects standard adjustments to certain customer accounts within our system of record and is rounded to the nearest 10. See endnote 1 in the Appendix.

(2) See endnote 2 in the Appendix. 79 Large Customer Growth Q1'21 Highlights Q1'19 +29% YoY +19% YoY +37% YoY +31% YoY 907 Customers $1-$3M in LTB 169 Customers $3-$5M in LTB 129 Customers $5-$10M in LTB 71 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Customers >$10M in LTB Customer Case Studies "We're operating in a much more agile environment, and Nutanix is helping us do that... It's also a very flexible platform. No matter what type of workload we want to use, we can quickly deploy it to Nutanix and then get it out in front of our customers and see what they think." - Ken Shaffer, Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Systems, CarMax Learn More "Nutanix not only converges technologies, their software has enabled us to converge infrastructure, teams, and opportunities. By combining IT specialists into a single operations group, we can now see our end-to-end environment, work collaboratively, and make better decisions for the business." - Kevin Priest, Senior Director, The Home Depot Learn More Visit nutanix.com/company/customers for more customer case studies. "Société Générale's private cloud is based on the hyperconverged platform in the Dell EMC XC Series which runs on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform." - Vincent Hoose, Head of IT Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Société Générale Learn More Experienced Nutanix Leadership Team Dheeraj Pandey FOUNDER, Rajiv Mirani CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER Ben Gibson CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER Rukmini Sivaraman SVP, PEOPLE & BUSINESS OPERATIONS Chris Kaddaras EVP, WORLDWIDE SALES Tarkan Maner CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER David Sangster CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Tyler WallDuston Williams CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Wendy Pfeiffer CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER Investing in Our Subscription Transformation Subscription Software Appliance Initial Delivery Model Transitioned to Software Transforming to Subscription Prior to subscription model transition: Reached $1.5B LTM total billings as of Q1'19, using $73M cumulative Free Cash Flow from Q1'15 to Q1'19Hardware sales made up 28% of Nutanix's revenue in fiscal 2017 vs. ~0% as of Q1 fiscal 2021 FY'19 total revenue growth would have been 26% without model transition Subscription model offers tremendous long-term benefits despite top-line headwind during transition.88% of total billings and 89% of total revenue were subscription-based as of Q1'21 Q1'21 marked our shift of focus from TCV to ACV, making ACV a key metric for top-line performance Note: See Appendix for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations. Subscription Model Benefits Customers No lock-in on hardware, hypervisor and cloud Flexible consumption (monthly, 1, 3, and 5-year term) and license bursting License mobility between private and public clouds Foundation for hybrid multicloud infrastructure, the ideal IT operating model for 86% surveyed enterprises* Easy access to Nutanix's continuous innovation via subscriptions Partners and Nutanix Access to real-time customer relationships with more frequent cross-and-upsell opportunities Higher total customer lifetime value Lower go-to-market cost structure More predictable business model Recurring revenue stream over time ACV-first focus expected to shorten time to efficient renewals *Source: 2020 Enterprise Cloud Index, which is based on a survey of 3,400 IT decision makers globally. Q1'21 Company Highlights FY'21 Off to a Strong Start Despite COVID-related Macro Uncertainty 10% YoY growth in ACV Billings, 29% YoY growth in Run-rate ACV, and outperformance across all other key financial metrics ACV-First Thesis Nicely Played Out in Q1 Total Average Contract Term declined to 3.5 years, leading to 1) better unit economics, 2) shorter time to more efficient renewals, 3) accelerated new product adoption, and 4) strong ACV growth Enhanced Go-to-Market Execution with Consistency Solid performance across all geographies, driven by 1) increased sales alignment and enablement, 2) digital marketing efficiency, and 3) resilient ACV-first strategy Continued Growth Momentum in New Products New ACV from new products up 87% YoY and 27% QoQ; New product attach rate increased to 35%, up 7 points YoY (1) Entered New Partnership with Microsoft and Launched Nutanix Hybrid Cloud on AWS Expanded and differentiated hybrid and multicloud strategy, providing seamless application, data and license mobility as well as a unified management platform Note: See Appendix for definitions of ACV Billings, Run-rate ACV, ACV, and Total Average Contract Term. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to either ACV Billings or Run-rate ACV, so the company has not reconciled the ACV Billings and Run-rate ACV numbers in this presentation to any GAAP measure. (1) Calculated on a rolling four-quarter average. Management Commentary Dheeraj Pandey Chairman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer "We are pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter, which marked a strong start to fiscal 2021 including increased adoption of new products as well as continued growth in our core hyperconverged infrastructure software. After launching our solutions on AWS in August, we announced a major partnership with Microsoft to develop our portfolio on Azure, placing the Nutanix HCI (Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure) at a significant competitive advantage to help our customers build out their hybrid and multicloud environments." Duston Williams Chief Financial Officer "Our ACV-first strategy and solid go-to-market execution drove outperformance across all key financial metrics including ACV billings growth of 10 percent year-over-year and run-rate ACV growth of 29 percent year-over-year. Looking ahead, we remain focused on thoughtfully managing operating expenses as we continue to execute on our business model transformation and are confident in Nutanix's ability to drive long-term growth for the benefit of all stakeholders." Note: See Appendix for definitions of ACV Billings, Run-rate ACV and ACV. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to either ACV Billings or Run-rate ACV, so the company has not reconciled the ACV Billings and Run-rate ACV numbers in this presentation to any GAAP measure. Q1'21 Financial Summary Q1'21 Results YoY Change vs. Q1'21 Guidance ACV Billings $137.8M 10% $118-$121M Run-rate ACV $1.29B 29% >20% Total Average Contract Term 3.5 Years (0.4) Years N/A Total Revenue(1) $312.8M (0.6)% N/A Non-GAAP Gross Margin 81.9% 180 bps ~81% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $341.2M (12)% $350-$360M Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.44) $0.27 N/A Free Cash Flow $(16.3)M $28M N/A (1) Q1'21 total revenue was negatively impacted by year-over-year decline in average contract term associated with the Company's ongoing transition to subscription. Note: See Appendix for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations, as well as definitions of ACV Billings, Run-rate ACV, and Total Average Contract Term. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to either ACV Billings or Run-rate ACV, so the company has not reconciled the ACV Billings and Run-rate ACV numbers in this presentation to any GAAP measure. Run-rate ACV $ Millions YoY $1,291 29% Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Note: See Appendix for definition of Run-rate ACV. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Run-rate ACV, so the company has not reconciled the Run-rate ACV numbers in this presentation to any GAAP measure. ACV Billings $$MMililliloionnss Q2'19 $140 $140 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Note: ACV Billings exclude amounts related to professional services and hardware. See Appendix for definition of ACV Billings. 10% YoY $138 Q1'21 There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, so the company has not reconciled the ACV Billings numbers in this presentation to any GAAP measure. Gross Margin By Quarter By Fiscal Year 83% Q1'20 82% Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 FY'17 Note: Margins shown on a non-GAAP basis. See Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. 81% FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 FY'20 Retention and Expansion Rates Customer Retention ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion FY'18 97% 97% 96% FY'19 FY'20 FY'18 Note: See Appendix for definitions of Customer Retention and ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion. FY'19 FY'20 Renewals-Paving the Way to Leverage Renewals to Grow Substantially in Future Years Note: Q1'21 LTM renewal billings accounted for approximately 10% of total billings. Nutanix in Summary Differentiated Cloud Platform for Hybrid and Multicloud Solutions Manage any app anywhere at any scale with unparalleled simplicity, scalability, choice, and portability Compelling Market Opportunity Large and expanding $200+ billion TAM in hyperconverged infrastructure and multicloud markets Multiple Long-Term Growth Drivers Datacenter modernization | Digital transformation | Hybrid cloud infrastructure Customer Delight and Expansion Loyal customer base with best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90, 96% customer retention, and 125% ACV dollar-based net expansion rate* Subscriptions for Datacenter and Cloud Infrastructures Higher customer lifetime value, and a more predictable business model with recurring revenue over time Unlocking Operating Leverage ACV-first strategy drives better unit economics and shortens time to efficient renewals, which drives operating leverage over time *Reflect FY'20 results. See Appendix for definitions of Customer Retention, ACV and ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion. Nutanix Culture Principles WE START WITH WHY... ...then the How, then the What. It helps us prioritize boulders, pebbles, and sand. With a beginner's mindset, we are curious about first principles. HAVE BACKBONE; DISAGREE BUT COMMIT Being authentic and respecting boundaries are how we build trust. Backbone is about brutal intellectual honesty, but also about committing. There is no place for passive aggressive disagreements (indirect resistance) within. WE HATE WASTE It's our money, our property, our company. As owners, we believe in sharing and leveraging common core, common data, and adjacencies. We fail fast and learn fast. OBSESS OVER THE CUSTOMER & FRONTLINE As insurgents, we are waging a war on behalf of the underserved customer, and against naysaying bureaucracy. We have an obsession for customer success. We win with honor. HAVE BIAS FOR ACTION Velocity is essential for survival. Balancing velocity and quality makes us thrive. Outcomes matter. We discern, design, and deliver. DESIGN IS EVERYTHING! Empathy drives design. We strive to reduce friction for the best end user experience. Less-is-more, both in product and organizational design. We embrace the mundane, as we strive for elegant simplicity. THINK BIG BUT START SMALL A well-designed innovation engine is ambitious yet iterative, strategic yet detail-oriented, big-picture-biased yet milestone-based. We believe in a marathon of sprints. BELIEVE IN STRIVING We are a constantly learning, continuously improving, eternally evolving company with immense respect for the law of small improvements. We re-engineer, we re-factor, we take care of accumulated stress. We believe in long-term greed. CELEBRATE AUTONOMY We are a startup. It's still Day-1. We constantly disaggregate (products, organizations, decision-making), segment and delegate, while responsibly recomposing for a unified customer experience. HIRE OFTEN AND HIRE DIVERSE We celebrate people. We constantly evaluate, promote from within, and make bets on people who are different from us. We actively attract, retain, and motivate people from many backgrounds and perspectives. Being diverse is not optional; it is what we must be. SHOW GRIT We endure adversity. We are anti-fragile. Every shock to the system makes us better. We celebrate failures and vulnerable leaders. Vulnerability connects us, and results in courage and integrity. GET COMFORTABLE BEING UNCOMFORTABLE Leaders accept ambiguity, are comfortable with change, and are adept at balancing paradoxes. We are big-hearted, tough decision-makers who are optimistic and paranoid simultaneously. Creators' monomaniacal focus and energy in bringing ideas to life are not always pleasant for those close to them. Appendix Endnotes 1. Global 2000 (G2K) and Forbes 100 customer counts reflect yearly update to the members of both lists as reported by Forbes. Cumulative worldwide end-customer and G2K customer counts reflect standard adjustments to certain customer accounts within our system of record, and are rounded to the nearest 10.

2. G2K lifetime purchase multiple is defined as total lifetime purchase divided by initial purchase using software and support bookings, for G2K customers that have been customers for over 18 months. Definitions ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period. Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services and hardware. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because it takes into account variability in term lengths. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings numbers included in this presentation to any GAAP measure. Run-rate ACV, at the end of any period, is the sum of ACV for all contracts that are in effect as of the end of that period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Run-rate ACV, so we have not reconciled the Run-rate ACV numbers included in this presentation to any GAAP measure. ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion. We believe that our ACV Dollar-based net expansion rate provides insight into our ability to retain and increase revenue from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. Accordingly, we compare the aggregate retained ACV of our customer base at the end of the prior fiscal year, referred as the base ACV, to the aggregate retained ACV from the same group of customers at the end of the current fiscal year. We calculate our dollar-based expansion rate on an annual basis by dividing the retained ACV by the base ACV on a dollar-weighted basis across cohort. Retained ACV is defined as aggregate ACV of a customer base less churn, assuming any active contract expiring during the period is renewed and continues on its existing terms and at its prevailing rate of utilization. Customer Retention. We define our Customer Retention rate by subtracting our attrition rate from 100%. We calculate our attrition rate for a period by dividing the number of customers lost during the period by the sum of the number of customers at the beginning of the period and the number of new customers acquired during the period. Total Average Contract Term, represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the quarter. Calculation of Billings $ Millions Software revenue Support, entitlements & other services revenue Total software and support (TCV) revenue Change in software and support (TCV) deferred revenue, net of acquisitions Total software and support (TCV) billings FY'17 $437.0 172.6 $609.6 $630.7 $727.1

267.5 403.7

$898.2 $1,130.8 144.6

262.0 278.5 $754.2 $1,160.2 FY'20 $742.4 541.8 $1,284.2 272.4 $1,409.3 $1,556.6 Software revenue Support, entitlements & other services revenue Total software and support (TCV) revenue Change in software and support (TCV) deferred revenue, net of acquisitions Total software and support (TCV) billings Q1'20 $182.7 122.4 $305.1 Q2'20 $205.0 133.2 $338.2 Q3'20 $177.0 137.5 $314.5 $177.7 $155.0 148.8 157.0 $326.5 $312.0 65.2 81.3 65.2 60.6 22.2 $370.3 $419.5 $379.7 $387.1 $334.2 Total revenue Change in deferred revenue, net of acquisitions Total billings Q2'18 to Q2'19 FY'19 FY'20 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 $1,193.1 $1,236.2 $1,307.7 $314.8 $346.8 $318.3 $327.9 $312.7 292.6 278.5 272.4 65.2 81.3 65.2 60.6 22.2 $1,485.7 $1,514.7 $1,580.1 $380.0 $428.1 $383.5 $388.5 $334.9 Disaggregation of Billings and Revenue $ Millions FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Subscription revenue $330.7 $648.4 $1,030.2 $217.9 $266.5 $261.0 $284.8 $278.2 Change in subscription deferred revenue, net of acquisitions 251.3 267.6 246.2 57.6 72.6 60.1 55.9 15.7 $582.0 $916.0 $1,276.4 $275.5 $339.1 $321.1 $340.7 $293.9 Non-portable software revenue $544.0 $449.1 $208.1 $77.6 $59.1 $41.9 $29.5 $20.0 Change in non-portable software deferred revenue, net of acquisitions - - - - - - - - $544.0 $449.1 $208.1 $77.6 $59.1 $41.9 $29.5 $20.0 $23.4 $33.3 $45.9 $9.6 $12.6 $11.6 $12.2 $13.8 Change in professional services deferred revenue, net of acquisitions $10.8 $11.0 $26.2 7.6 8.7 5.1 4.7 6.5 $34.2 $44.3 $72.1 $17.2 $21.3 $16.7 $16.9 $20.3 $257.3 $105.3 $23.5 $9.7 $8.6 $3.8 $1.4 $0.7 Change in pass-through hardware deferred revenue, net of acquisitions - - - - - - - - $257.3 $105.3 $23.5 $9.7 $8.6 $3.8 $1.4 $0.7 29% 52% 79% 69% 77% 82% 87% 89% Non-portable software revenue mix 47% 36% 16% 25% 17% 13% 9% 7% Professional services revenue mix 2% 3% 3% 3% 4% 4% 4% 4% Pass-through hardware revenue mix 22% 9% 2% 3% 2% 1% 0% 0% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Subscription billings mix 41% 60% 81% 73% 79% 84% 88% 88% Non-portable software billings mix 38% 30% 13% 20% 14% 11% 8% 6% Professional services billings mix 3% 3% 5% 4% 5% 4% 4% 6% Pass-through hardware billings mix 18% 7% 1% 3% 2% 1% 0% 0% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Subscription billings Non-portable software billings Professional services revenue Professional services billings Pass-through hardware revenue Pass-through hardware billingsSubscription revenue mix GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross margin (GAAP) Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of intangible assets Impairment of lease-related assets Gross margin (Non-GAAP) Operating expenses (GAAP) Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of intangible assets Impairment of lease-related assets Other Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) Net loss per share (GAAP) Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of intangible assets Impairment of lease-related assets Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs Change in fair value of derivative liability Income tax-related adjustments Net loss per share (Non-GAAP) Net cash provided by operating activities Purchases of property and equipment Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 FY'17 FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 77.1% 78.3% 77.3% 79.6% 78.3% 61.3% 66.6% 75.4% 78.1% 1.8 1.8 2.3 2.3 2.3 1.6 1.0 1.5 2.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 0.2 0.5 1.2 1.1 - 0.2 - - 0.1 - - - - 80.1% 81.4% 80.7% 83.0% 81.9% 63.1% 68.1% 78.1% 81.3% $(462.9) $(478.6) $(476.2) $(432.3) $(426.9) 75.6 79.0 84.8 85.3 81.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 - 2.5 - - 2.5 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.5 0.6 $(386.3) $(396.3) $(390.3) $(345.8) $(341.2) $(1.21) 0.43 0.03 - 0.04 - - $(1.13) 0.44 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.04 - - $(0.71) $(0.60) $(26.2) (18.2) $(52.5) (21.2) $(44.4) $(73.7) Note: All amounts in millions, except per share amounts and percentages. $(1.23) 0.48 0.02 - $(0.93) $(1.31)

0.47 0.44

0.02 0.02 - 0.02 0.04 0.07 - - - 0.32 0.01 - $(0.69) $(0.39) $(0.44) $(84.9)

$3.6 $(4.1)

(32.6) (17.4) (12.2) $(117.5) $(13.8) $(16.3) Attachments Original document

