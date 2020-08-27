Nutanix : Q4 FY 2020 Earnings Presentation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, software and support billings (or TCV billings), subscription billings, subscription billings mix, software and support revenue (or TCV revenue), subscription revenue, subscription revenue mix, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), and Run-rate Annual Contract Value (or Run- rate ACV). In computing these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs
associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), impairment of lease-related assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact, and the revenue and billings associated with pass-through hardware sales. Billings is a performance measure which our management believes provides useful information to investors because it represents the amounts under binding purchase orders received by us during a given period that have been billed, and we
calculate billings by adding the change in deferred revenue between the start and end of the period to total revenue recognized in the same period. Free cash flow is a performance measure that our management believes provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share are financial measures which our management believes provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by
excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Software and support revenue (or TCV
revenue) and software and support billings (or TCV billings) are performance measures that our management believes provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better
track the true growth of our software business by excluding the amounts attributable to the pass-through hardware sales that we use to deliver our solutions. Subscription revenue, subscription billings, subscription revenue mix, and subscription billings mix are performance measures that our management believes provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the growth of the subscription-based portion of our business, which is a critical part of our business plan. ACV Billings and Run-rate ACV are performance measures that we believe provide useful
information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because they take into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow are not substitutes for total revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, or net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, respectively; subscription revenue, software and support revenue (or TCV revenue), and software and support billings (or TCV billings) are not substitutes for total revenue; and subscription billings is not a substitute for subscription revenue. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to either ACV billings or Run-rate ACV, so we have not reconciled either ACV billings or Run-rate ACV numbers included in this presentation to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned "Calculation of Billings," "Disaggregation of Billings and Revenue," and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included in the appendix hereto and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to: our business plans, strategies, vision, initiatives and objectives, including changes we have made or anticipate making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as our decision to convert our in-person customer, industry, analyst, investor, and employee events to virtual-only experiences; our ability to execute such plans, strategies, initiatives and objectives effectively and in a timely manner, and the benefits and impact of such plans, initiatives and objectives, including our ability to manage our business, and in particular our expenses, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the position we anticipate being in following the pandemic; the
timing and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, trends in the IT and other industries, and workplace models, as well as our business, operations and financial results, including the actions we have taken to manage operating expenses; the competitive market, including our competitive position, our projections about our market share and the size of our total addressable market; the benefits and capabilities of our platform, solutions, products, services and technology, including the interoperability and availability of our solutions with and on third-party platforms; our plans and
expectations regarding new products, services, product features and technology, including those that are still under development or in process; our plans and timing for, and the success and impact of, our transition to a subscription-based business model, including future growth rates of renewals and the impact thereof on our financial position; our decisions to change our guidance metrics and plans to provide financial guidance in the future; our plans and timing for, and the success and impact on our business, operations, and financial results of, our transition to an Annual Contract Value-based sales compensation model and our focus on run-rate Annual Contract Value, including the impact thereof on term lengths, incentive alignment for our sales teams, renewal rates and discounting behavior;
projected changes to our subscription billings mix; the investment from Bain Capital Private Equity, including the timing and expected benefits thereof and the Company's plans for the use of the proceeds
thereof, and the expected appointment of new directors to the Company's Board, including the timing and benefits thereof; and the succession plan for the Company's Chief Executive Officer, including the timing and success thereof and the impact thereof on the Company's business, operations, and financial results and the price of the Company's Class A common stock.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, vision, initiatives and objectives; the timing, breadth, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and financial results, as well as the impact on our customers, partners, and end markets; failure to successfully close or realize the full benefits of the investment from Bain Capital Private Equity, failure to achieve financial milestones, adjustment to the conversion price of the convertible notes, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully closing or realizing the full benefits of such investment; failure to attract, integrate and retain a new Chief Executive Officer, or otherwise successfully manage our CEO succession plan; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new products, services, product features or technology; delays or unexpected accelerations in the transition to a subscription-based business model and to an Annual Contract Value based sales compensation model; negative impact of the changes in our guidance metrics; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results, including, among other things, anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, including changes as a result of our transition to a subscription-based business model, which will slow revenue growth during such transition and make forecasting future performance more difficult, changes as a result of our transition to an Annual Contract Value-based sales compensation model, which will shorten contract term lengths and may impact our liquidity position, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; and other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended April 30, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on June 4, 2020. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.
VISION
Company Overview
| 4
Founded in 2009
Category Leader
IPO in 2016
Gartner Magic Quadrant
First $1B revenue in 2018
Forrester Wave
Make computing
invisible…anywhere
MISSION
Build a trusted
software platform
by making our customer experience frictionless
74 Forbes 100(1)
920 Global 2000
17,360 Total customers
Expansion(2)
FY'20 Retention
125% ACV Net Expansion
96% Customer Retention
FY'20 Transition Progress
$1.28B Subscription Billings 81% of Total Billings
90 Net Promoter Score
Average over 6 Years
FY'20 at Large Scale(3)
$1.31B Total Revenue $1.58B Total Billings
Balance Sheet Highlights
$720M Cash+ST Investments $1.18B Deferred Revenue
Data as of July 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. See Appendix fornon-GAAPto GAAP reconciliations.
See endnote 1 in the Appendix.
See Appendix for definitions of ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion and Customer Retention.
See endnote 2 in the Appendix.
| 5
Business Model Journey
Appliance
FY'12 - FY'17
Subscription
FY'19 - Present
Software
• Gives Customers OpEx or CapEx Consumption Flexibility
• Enables License Portability between Private & Public Clouds
• Generates More Predictable and Recurring Revenue Over Time
FY'18 - FY'19
Gave Customers Greater Choice of HW Platforms
Drove Significantly Higher Gross Margin
Expanded Total Addressable Market
Initial Delivery Model
Transitioned to Software
Transforming to Subscription
| 6
Subscription Transition Progress
Subscription Billings Mix
79%
84%
88%
71%
73%
65%
57%
51%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Subscription Revenue Mix
77%
82%
87%
69%
65%
59%
41%
47%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Note: See Appendix for disaggregation of billings and revenue.
| 7
Q4'20 Subscription Business Highlights
$341M
88%
$285M
87%
(1)
3.8 years
+29% YoY
+17 pts YoY
+46% YoY
+22 pts YoY
Total Average
Billings
Billings Mix
Revenue
Revenue Mix
Contract Term
(1) Total average contract terms, calculated on a billings basis, were 4.2, 4.1, 4.1, 3.9, 3.9, 3.9 3.8, and 3.8 years from Q1'19 to Q4'20.
Note: See Appendix for definition of Total Average Contract term, and disaggregation of billings and revenue.
| 8
FY'20 Retention and Expansion Rates
Customer Retention
ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion
139%
133%
125%
97% 97% 96%
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
Note: See Appendix for definitions of Customer Retention and ACV Dollar-based Net Expansion.
| 9
Renewals-Paving the Way to Leverage
Driving Toward Positive
Free Cash Flow and
RenewalsOperating Margin
to Grow
Substantially
in Future Years
<10%
Note: FY'20 renewal billings accounted for less than 10% of total billings.
ACV Billings
$117
Millions$
$111
| 10
$140$140
$135
$124 $126
$108
YoY
Q1'19 Q2'19
62% 44%
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
26%
21%
13%
19%
25%
13%
Growth
Note: ACV Billings exclude amounts related to professional services and hardware. See Appendix for definition of ACV Billings.
There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, so we have not reconciled ACV Billings in this presentation to any GAAP measure.
| 11
Term & ACV Billings Conversion Example
Term Calculation (Q4'20 as an example)
Contract Term
Q4'20 Total
% Total
x
Contract
=
Dollar-
weighted
Billings
Term (Yrs)
Term
<= 1-yr
$54
15%
x
<= 1
=
0.1
2-yr
$12
3%
x
2
=
0.1
3-yr
$104
28%
x
3
=
0.8
4-yr
$11
3%
x
4
=
0.1
5-yr(1)
$181
49%
x
5
=
2.5
6-yr
$5
1%
x
6
=
0.1
7r
$3
1%
x
7
=
0.1
Billings
$370
100%
(2)
(ex. PS & HW)
3.8
PS & HW
$18
Billings
Total Billings
$388
ACV Billings Calculation (Q4'20 as an example)
Contract Term
Q4'20 Total
÷
Contract
=
Q4'20
Billings
Term (Yrs)
ACV Billings
<= 1-yr
$54
÷
<= 1
=
$59
2-yr
$12
÷
2
=
$6
3-yr
$104
÷
3
=
$35
4-yr
$11
÷
4
=
$3
5-yr(1)
$181
÷
5
=
$36
6-yr
$5
÷
6
=
$1
7r
$3
÷
7
=
~$0
Billings
$370
$140
(ex. PS & HW)
PS & HW
$18
-(3)
Billings
Total Billings /
$388
$140
ACV Billings
Total Billings to ACV Billings
Conversion Ratio: $388 ÷ $140 = 2.77
Note: Total Billings = Subscription billings + Non-portable software billings + Professional services billings + Hardware billings
Nutanix provides quarterly disaggregation of total billings on page 26of this presentation.
Nutanix assumes a 5-year term for its non-portable software billings.
Historical dollar-weighted contract terms, calculated on a billings basis, are included on page 7of this presentation.
ACV Billings exclude amounts related to professional services and hardware. See quarterly ACV Billings onpage 10of this presentation.
Run-rate ACV
Millions$$860
$797
$723
| 12
$1,220
$1,155
$1,081
$1,002
$944
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
YoY
61%
54%
49%
45%
39%
36%
34%
29%
Growth
Note: See Appendix for definition of Run-rate ACV. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Run-rate ACV, so we have not reconciled Run-rate ACV numbers in this presentation to any GAAP measure.
Deferred Revenue
| 13
$1,183
$1,122
$1,057
$ Millions
$631
$540
$478
$780
$702
$338
$307
$910
$838
$397
$361
$975
$534
$503
$473
$429
$409
$276
$244
$232
$191
$218 $246
$296
$355
$395 $442
$477 $513
$546 $584$619 $649
Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18
Q1'19 Q2'19 ST Deferred
Q3'19 Q4'19 LT Deferred
Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20
| 14
Gross Margin
By Quarter
By Fiscal Year
81%
81%
83%
80%
80%
81%
78%
68%
63%
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
Note: Margins shown on a non-GAAP basis. See Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
| 15
Q4'20 Financial Recap(1)
Q4'20
Q4'19
Y/Y Change
Q3'20
Q/Q Change
ACV Billings
$139.9
$123.6
13.2%
$135.3
3.5%
TCV Billings
$387.1
$358.7
7.9%
$379.7
1.9%
TCV Revenue
$326.5
$286.9
13.8%
$314.5
3.8%
Total Deferred Revenue
$1,183.4
$910.0
30.0%
$1,122.1
5.5%
Gross Margin
83.0%
80.0%
3.0pts
80.7%
2.3pts
Operating Loss
$(73.6)
$(104.6)
$31.0
$(133.3)
$59.7
Net Loss Per Share
$(0.39)
$(0.57)
$0.18
$(0.69)
$0.30
Operating Cash Flow
$3.6
$(9.7)
$13.3
$(84.9)
$88.5
Free Cash Flow
$(13.8)
$(33.3)
$19.5
$(117.5)
$103.7
Cash and Short-term Investments
$719.8
$908.8
$(189.0)
$732.1
$(12.3)
Note: All amounts in millions, except per share amounts and percentages. All measures are non-GAAP except for operating cash flow, cash and short-term investments, and total deferred revenue. See Appendix for definitions of ACV Billings, TCV Billings, and TCV Revenue, reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to comparable GAAP metrics, and disaggregation of billings and revenue. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, so we have not reconciled ACV Billings in this presentation to any GAAP measure.
(1) See endnote 2 in the Appendix.
| 16
Our Offering: One Platform. Any App. Any Cloud.
Focus on Long-term Sustainable Growth with Multi Product Focus: Platform-,App-, and Cloud-Agnostic
Note: Both metrics are calculated on a rolling four-quarter average.
Customer Growth Momentum(1)
Q4'20 Highlights
17,360
Cumulative Worldwide
16,580
End-customer Count
15,880
14,960
14,180
13,190
12,410
11,490
10,610
9,690
8,870
7,810
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
| 18
22%
Total Customers
YoY Growth
(1)
920
G2K Customers
(2)
13.9x
G2K Customers Lifetime Repeat Purchase Multiple
81%
Repeat Customer as a % of TCV Bookings
90 NPS
6-Year Average
Added 10 new G2K customers during Q4'20. The G2K customer count reflects standard adjustments to certain customer accounts within our system of record and is rounded to the nearest 10. See endnote 1 in the Appendix.
See endnote 3 in the Appendix.
Large Customer Growth
Q4'20 Highlights
1,207
Cumulative End-customers
1,122
with Lifetime Bookings (LTB) > $1M
1,060
990
921
848
779
714
645
593
541
478
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
| 19
+31% YoY 857
Customers
$1-$3M in LTB
+28% YoY 165
Customers
$3-$5M in LTB
+28% YoY 119
Customers
$5-$10M in LTB
+43% YoY 66
Customers
>$10M in LTB
| 20
Growth Powered by Investment in Talent
Worldwide Headcount(1)
G&A
6,170
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
6%
SUPPORT & SERVICES
SALES & MARKETING
28%
16%
50%
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
(1) The worldwide headcount is rounded to the nearest 10.
| 21
Nutanix Culture Principles
| 22
Nutanix Reporting Model
Product Type
Product Mix
Term
Revenue Recognized
Term-based Subscription
1, 3, or 5 Years
Upfront
Subscription
SaaS Subscription
Monthly Up to 5 Years
Ratable
Support and Entitlements
1, 3, or 5 Years
Ratable
Non-Portable Software
Software License
Life of the
Upfront
Attached to Appliance
Appliance/Device (LoD)
Professional Services
Professional Services for
Various
As Performed
all Nutanix Offerings
Pass-through Hardware
Pass-through
N/A
Upfront
Hardware Cost
Appendix
| 24
Appendix
Endnotes
Global 2000 (G2K) and Forbes 100 customer counts reflect yearly update to the members of both lists as reported by Forbes. Cumulative worldwide end- customer and G2K customer counts reflect standard adjustments to certain customer accounts within our system of record, and are rounded to the nearest 10.
Nutanix's FY'19 and FY'20, as applicable, billings and revenue were negatively impacted by its transition to a subscription-based business model.
G2K lifetime purchase multiple is defined as total lifetime purchase divided by initial purchase using software and support bookings, for G2K customers that have been customers for over 18 months.
Definitions
ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period. Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term. ACV Billings is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because it takes into account variability in term lengths. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings numbers included in this presentation to any GAAP measure.
Run-rateACV, at the end of any period, is the sum of ACV for all contracts that are in effect as of the end of that period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to Run-rate ACV, so we have not reconciled the Run-rate ACV numbers included in this presentation to any GAAP measure.
ACVDollar-BasedNet Expansion. We believe that our ACV dollar-based net expansion rate provides insight into our ability to retain and increase revenue from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. Accordingly, we compare the aggregate retained ACV of our customer base at the end of the prior fiscal year, referred as the base ACV, to the aggregate retained ACV from the same group of customers at the end of the current fiscal year. We calculate our dollar-based expansion rate on an annual basis by dividing the retained ACV by the base ACV on a dollar-weighted basis across cohort. Retained ACV is defined as
aggregate ACV of a customer base less churn, assuming any active contract expiring during the period is renewed and continues on its existing terms and at its prevailing rate of utilization.
Customer Retention. We define our customer retention rate by subtracting our attrition rate from 100%. We calculate our attrition rate for a period by dividing the number of customers lost during the period by the sum of the number of customers at the beginning of the period and the number of new customers acquired during the period.
Total Average Contract Term, represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the quarter.
TCV, or Total Contract Value, for any given period is defined as the total software and support revenue, total software and support billings, or total software and support bookings, as applicable, during such period, which excludes revenue, billings, and bookings associated with pass-through hardware sales during the period.
| 25
Calculation of Billings
$ Millions
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
Software revenue
$437.0
$630.7
$727.1
$742.4
Support, entitlements & other services revenue
172.6
267.5
403.7
541.8
Total software and support (TCV) revenue
$609.6
$898.2
$1,130.8
$1,284.2
Change in software and support (TCV)
144.6
262.0
278.5
272.4
deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
Total software and support (TCV) billings
$754.2
$1,160.2
$1,409.3
$1,556.6
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Software revenue
$173.4
$182.7
$205.0
$177.0
$177.7
Support, entitlements & other services revenue
113.5
122.4
133.2
137.5
148.8
Total software and support (TCV) revenue
$286.9
$305.1
$338.2
$314.5
$326.5
Change in software and support (TCV)
71.8
65.2
81.3
65.2
60.6
deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
Total software and support (TCV) billings
$358.7
$370.3
$419.5
$379.7
$387.1
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Total revenue
$1,155.5
$1,236.2
$1,307.7
$299.9
$314.8
$346.8
$318.3
$327.9
Change in deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
262.0
278.5
272.4
71.8
65.2
81.3
65.2
60.6
Total billings
$1,417.5
$1,514.7
$1,580.1
$371.7
$380.0
$428.1
$383.5
$388.5
Disaggregation of Billings and Revenue
| 26
$ Millions
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Subscription revenue
$330.7
$648.4
$1,030.2
$195.6
$217.9
$266.5
$261.0
$284.8
Change in subscription deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
251.3
267.6
246.2
67.7
57.6
72.6
60.1
55.9
Subscription billings
$582.0
$916.0
$1,276.4
$263.3
$275.5
$339.1
$321.1
$340.7
Non-portable software revenue
$544.0
$449.1
$208.1
$82.2
$77.6
$59.1
$41.9
$29.5
Change in non-portable software deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-portable software billings
$544.0
$449.1
$208.1
$82.2
$77.6
$59.1
$41.9
$29.5
Professional services revenue
$23.4
$33.3
$45.9
$9.0
$9.6
$12.6
$11.6
$12.2
Change in professional services deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
$10.8
$11.0
$26.2
4.2
7.6
8.7
5.1
4.7
Professional services billings
$34.2
$44.3
$72.1
$13.2
$17.2
$21.3
$16.7
$16.9
Pass-through hardware revenue
$257.3
$105.3
$23.5
$13.0
$9.7
$8.6
$3.8
$1.4
Change in pass-through hardware deferred revenue, net of acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pass-through hardware billings
$257.3
$105.3
$23.5
$13.0
$9.7
$8.6
$3.8
$1.4
Subscription revenue mix
29%
52%
79%
65%
69%
77%
82%
87%
Non-portable software revenue mix
47%
36%
16%
27%
25%
17%
13%
9%
Professional services revenue mix
2%
3%
3%
4%
3%
4%
4%
4%
Pass-through hardware revenue mix
22%
9%
2%
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Subscription billings mix
41%
60%
81%
71%
73%
79%
84%
88%
Non-portable software billings mix
38%
30%
13%
22%
20%
14%
11%
8%
Professional services billings mix
3%
3%
5%
4%
4%
5%
4%
4%
Pass-through hardware billings mix
18%
7%
1%
3%
3%
2%
1%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
| 27
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
Gross margin (GAAP)
77.0%
77.1%
78.3%
77.3%
79.6%
61.3%
66.6%
75.4%
78.1%
Stock-based compensation expense
1.8
1.8
1.8
2.3
2.3
1.6
1.0
1.5
2.1
Amortization of intangible assets
1.2
1.2
1.1
1.1
1.1
0.2
0.5
1.2
1.1
Impairment of lease-related assets
-
-
0.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross margin (Non-GAAP)
80.0%
80.1%
81.4%
80.7%
83.0%
63.1%
68.1%
78.1%
81.3%
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$(182.5)
$(220.3)
$(207.1)
$(230.2)
$(171.4)
Stock-based compensation expense
73.4
81.4
85.6
92.1
92.9
Amortization of intangible assets
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.4
Impairment of lease-related assets
-
-
3.0
-
-
Other
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.5
0.5
Loss from operations (Non-GAAP)
$(104.6)
$(134.2)
$(113.9)
$(133.3)
$(73.6)
Net loss per share (GAAP)
$(1.04)
$(1.21)
$(1.13)
$(1.23)
$(0.93)
Stock-based compensation expense
0.39
0.43
0.44
0.48
0.47
Amortization of intangible assets
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Impairment of lease-related assets
-
-
0.02
-
-
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Income tax-related adjustments
0.02
-
-
-
0.01
Net loss per share (Non-GAAP)
$(0.57)
$(0.71)
$(0.60)
$(0.69)
$(0.39)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$(9.7)
$(26.2)
$(52.5)
$(84.9)
$3.6
Purchases of property and equipment
(23.6)
(18.2)
(21.2)
(32.6)
(17.4)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$(33.3)
$(44.4)
$(73.7)
$(117.5)
$(13.8)
Note: All amounts in millions, except per share amounts and percentages.