Nutanix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Pandey Dheeraj
Nutanix, Inc. [ NTNX ]
_____ Director
__
X__ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
_____ Officer (give title below) __
X__ Other (specify below)
C/O NUTANIX, INC., 1740
12/16/2020
Founder
TECHNOLOGY DRIVE, SUITE 150
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
SAN JOSE, CA 95110
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Class A Common Stock
12/16/2020
S
9330
(1)
D
$31.73
61628
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans. Code
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
(Instr. 4)
4)
Explanation of Responses:
Represents shares sold to cover the tax liability arising from the vesting of Reporting Person's Restricted Stock Units, or RSUs.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Pandey Dheeraj
C/O NUTANIX, INC.
X Founder
1740 TECHNOLOGY DRIVE, SUITE 150
SAN JOSE, CA 95110
Signatures
/s/ Olive Huang, by power of attorney
12/18/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
