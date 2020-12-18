Log in
NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
Nutanix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

12/18/2020 | 05:59pm EST
FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Pandey Dheeraj

Nutanix, Inc. [ NTNX ]

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below) __X__ Other (specify below)

C/O NUTANIX, INC., 1740

12/16/2020

Founder

TECHNOLOGY DRIVE, SUITE 150

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN JOSE, CA 95110

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

12/16/2020

S

9330 (1)

D

$31.73

61628

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents shares sold to cover the tax liability arising from the vesting of Reporting Person's Restricted Stock Units, or RSUs.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Pandey Dheeraj

C/O NUTANIX, INC.X Founder

1740 TECHNOLOGY DRIVE, SUITE 150

SAN JOSE, CA 95110

Signatures

/s/ Olive Huang, by power of attorney

12/18/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nutanix Inc. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:58:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 291 M - -
Net income 2021 -919 M - -
Net cash 2021 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 458 M 6 458 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 160
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 33,38 $
Last Close Price 32,04 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajiv Ramaswami President & Chief Executive Officer
Dheeraj Pandey Chairman
David Sangster Chief Operating Officer
Duston M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Mirani Chief Technology Officer-Cloud Platforms
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.2.50%6 458
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.38.91%206 817
CLOUDFLARE, INC.379.60%25 143
DYNATRACE, INC.72.89%12 339
ANAPLAN, INC.35.71%10 090
SINCH AB (PUBL)316.06%9 106
