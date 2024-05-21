Companies announce product and go to market collaboration to give customer choice for traditional and modern workloads

.NEXT Conference – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies aimed at accelerating customers’ digital transformation journeys fueled by infrastructure modernization and modern application development. Through this collaboration, joint customers will be able to leverage Dell and Nutanix hybrid multicloud solutions to improve IT operations, resiliency and flexibility.

Nutanix and Dell to Collaborate on Two New Joint Solutions

Customers will be able to streamline private and hybrid multicloud deployments through the combination of Dell’s leading server and storage offerings and the simplicity of Nutanix software.

As part of this collaboration, Dell will offer an integrated turnkey hyperconverged appliance combining Nutanix Cloud Platform and Dell servers. The solution will be available with a broad portfolio of PowerEdge server models and configurations to meet requirements from a wide range of applications.

Additionally, flexibility and choice of ecosystem is now more critical than ever. To support this, Nutanix Cloud Platform for Dell PowerFlex will combine the benefits of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by AHV hypervisor, for compute along with Dell PowerFlex for storage. Enterprise customers with a need to scale compute and storage independently will be able to seamlessly extend Dell’s linearly scalable storage to Nutanix software.

Expanded Collaboration

In addition to delivering two new joint solutions, the companies will collaborate on engineering, go-to-market, support and services. This will enable Dell customers to benefit from expanded access to the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Expanding distribution of Nutanix software, the solutions will be sold by Dell sales teams and partners worldwide.

“Enterprises are managing a growing number of applications across on-premises, public cloud and at the edge and looking for a unified platform to run their legacy and containerized applications,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “This expanded collaboration will enable Dell and Nutanix joint customers to benefit from increased flexibility, simplified operations and strengthened resilience.”

​​“Dell Technologies is committed to providing organizations with the choice and flexibility they need to adopt a multicloud approach on their own terms with their preferred cloud solution vendor,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “Our collaboration with Nutanix will enable our customers to benefit from the performance and resiliency of the Dell solutions along with the flexibility and ease of use of the Nutanix Cloud Platform.”

The joint solutions from Dell and Nutanix are currently under development and will be available to customers in early access later this year.

About Nutanix

