Nutanix : Granted California Software Licensing Program Contract

Public Sector Agencies Reap the Benefits with a More Cost-Effective and Seamless Purchasing Process for a Modern IT Infrastructure

San Jose, Calif. - May 5, 2021 - Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that the company is now an approved vendor for the Software Licensing Program (SLP) with the state of California. This allows state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions in California, to buy Nutanix software at an agreed upon discount under the SLP.

California's SLP program is administered by the Procurement Division of the Department of General Services. It was established in 1994 and negotiates extensive software discounts with software publishers from which agencies and government institutions can benefit.

With organizations increasingly requiring hybrid and multicloud solutions, including public sector agencies, they require modern IT infrastructure solutions to drive their critical priorities and digital transformation initiatives. For example, in 2019, 53% of global public sector organizations exclusively ran traditional, non-cloud-enabled datacenters. In 2020, that percentage dropped to 22%. This program is expected to provide public sector agencies in California an easier and more cost-effective procurement path when purchasing Nutanix software, simplifying their path to digital transformation.

The contract will be implemented by the following Nutanix partners:

ePlus



E360



CDW-G



On-Par



Impex



'We are excited to have Nutanix solutions available on a three-year contract in the state of California, which provides public sector customers a more flexible and efficient way to purchase our software and solutions,' said Chip George, VP, Public Sector, at Nutanix. 'Enabling customers to seamlessly implement our hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution is a top priority, and with this SLP contract, public sector agencies can simplify their journey to a hybrid and multicloud future.'

Nutanix is a key partner of several public sector organizations in the state of California, including the County of San Mateo, the City of Berkeley and San Francisco's District Attorney's Office.

To learn more about the SLP contract click here. More information on Nutanix solutions is available here.