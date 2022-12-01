Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nutanix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTNX   US67059N1081

NUTANIX, INC.

(NTNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
30.54 USD   +8.07%
04:06pNutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
12:10pGlobal markets live: General Electric, Tesla, Apple, Salesforce, Boeing...
MS
10:40aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Nutanix to $26 From $24, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

12/01/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:

  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
    Wednesday, December 7, 2022
    1:20 p.m. PST; 4:20 p.m. EST

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NUTANIX, INC.
04:06pNutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
12:10pGlobal markets live: General Electric, Tesla, Apple, Salesforce, Boe..
MS
10:40aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Nutanix to $26 From $24, Maintains Equal-Weight ..
MT
10:35aThere are two ways to look at Powell's speech
MS
09:54aNeedham Adjusts Price Target on Nutanix to $33 From $31, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:44aHewlett Packard Held Talks for Potential Takeover of Nutanix
MT
08:53aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Nutanix to $32 From $20, Maintains Equal-Weight Rat..
MT
07:57aRBC Lifts Price Target on Nutanix to $33 From $31, Notes Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Q1..
MT
11/30Nutanix Swings to Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Profit, Revenue Rises; Issues Q2 Outlook
MT
11/30Transcript : Nutanix, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUTANIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 778 M - -
Net income 2023 -353 M - -
Net cash 2023 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -20,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 502 M 6 502 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 450
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NUTANIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nutanix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTANIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,26 $
Average target price 30,15 $
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Ramaswami President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rukmini Sivaraman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Virginia Gambale Chairman
Wendy M. Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer
Shyam Desirazu Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTANIX, INC.-11.30%6 502
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-36.94%160 090
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-62.63%16 149
DYNATRACE, INC.-35.79%11 154
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-46.33%5 733
QUALYS, INC.-10.13%4 685