Nutech Global Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 104.37 million compared to INR 84.74 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 104.43 million compared to INR 84.86 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 0.191 million compared to INR 0.159 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.06 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.06 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago.

