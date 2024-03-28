NUTEX HEALTH reports fourth quarter and Full YEAR 2023 financial results

● Total revenue of $247.6 million for the year ended 2023 vs $219.3 Million in 2022, an increase of 13%

● hospital division operating income of $36.3 million for Year Ended 2023 VS $15.0 million in 2022, an increase of 142%

● Net cash from operating activities of $1.3 million for the YEAR ended 2023

● Continued focus on INCREASED CASH FLOW THROUGH REDUCTION IN OPERATING EXPENSES AND PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION

HOUSTON, TX − (PRNewswire) - MARCH 28, 2024 - Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in eight states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:

● Total revenue of $69.7 million as compared to total revenue of $53.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of approximately 30%.

● Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $31.6 million (including a non-cash asset impairment charge of $29.1 million and a $1.1 million goodwill impairment charge for hospital closures) as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

● Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2023:

● Total revenue of $247.6 million as compared to total revenue of $219.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

● Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $45.8 million (including a non-cash asset impairment charge of $29.1 million and a $1.1 million goodwill impairment charge for hospital closures) as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $424.8 million (including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $398.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

● Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

● Net cash from operating activities of $1.3 million.

● As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of $398.2 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $22.0 million.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are pleased to report 13% revenue growth, $10.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA and a 142% increase in hospital division operating income to $36.3 million in 2023," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"We had a solid 4th Quarter in 2023. In January of 2024, our management team and Board of Directors initiated a streamlined strategic plan that included a targeted reduction in annual cash operating expenses as well as a more focused allocation of resources and portfolio optimization. Some of these initiatives have already been executed while others are in the process of being implemented. Our goal for 2024 is to continue to be the leader and innovator in our industry, and to provide a very unique platform for selected growth opportunities," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.